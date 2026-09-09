Punjab govt implements 'no work, no pay' as employees extend pen-down till Sept 11, check their demands

Chandigarh:

The Punjab government on Tuesday took a big action and decided to implements 'no work, no pay' as employees extended their pen-down till September 11. Punjab Sanjha Mulazam Manch leader Sukhchain Singh Khera said the pen-down strike has been extended till Friday and added that the employees working in various government offices including the civil secretariat, directorates, and district-level offices, are participating in the strike, he said, adding that the government has not yet invited protesting employees to discuss their issues.

Pen-down was observed over long-standing demands

It should be noted that a pen-down was observed on Tuesday over various long-standing demands, including release of pending dearness allowance. The protesting employees are also demanding withdrawal of a letter issued by the state government to show-cause employees over "unauthorised" absence on August 27.

In a communication that was forwarded to all chief secretaries, financial commissioners and administrative secretaries on Tuesday, the personnel department said the government has received information from various quarters that many employees mark attendance in respective offices, but remain absent from duties, saying such absence, especially during working hours, "inconveniences" the general public.

Here’s what govt said on 'no work, no pay'

Accordingly, such employees will be treated as being on "unauthorised absence" and will not be paid salary following established principles of 'no work, no pay', the order said. The order further said that it will also lead to initiation of appropriate disciplinary action against employees found absent, it added. In this regard, Cabinet minister Aman Arora, earlier, urged the employees to resume their duties so that people of Punjab do not face inconvenience.

He also stated that the state government stands firmly with its employees and is committed to considering and fulfilling every legitimate demand.

Punjab govt employees held protests at respective offices

The Punjab government employees on Tuesday held protests at respective offices at district level and boycotted official work. They went on a pen-down strike despite Arora's assertion on Monday that the strike was "illegal" and the warning of action. The pen-down was observed at government offices across the state, including directorates in Chandigarh, while ministerial staff of various departments also participated in the agitation.

What are demands of the government employees?

The employees' union district president in Hoshiarpur Anirudh Modgil alleged that the government withheld 18 per cent dearness allowance (DA), assured career progression (ACP) benefits and other allowances of employees. Likewise, employees of various government departments in Ferozepur staged a protest at the district administrative complex (DAC).

Pippal Singh, district president, Punjab State Ministerial Services Union stated that the government had been giving assurances regarding their demands for a long time, but no concrete action had been taken to resolve the issues.

Deadlock started on August 27

The deadlock started on August 27 when over three lakh government employees went on a statewide strike, pressing the state government to accept their various demands, including release of their pending 18 per cent DA. Later, on September 4, the Punjab government announced a DA hike for around 85,000 government employees recruited after July 17, 2020, from 42 per cent to 60 per cent. However, the employees remained adamant on their demand for clearance of DA arrears as per directions of the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

With inputs from PTI

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