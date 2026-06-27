Defence Ministry debunks viral claim on Rajnath Singh's Operation Sindoor remarks

New Delhi:

The Ministry of Defence has issued a clarification after several social media posts allegedly misrepresented Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's speech in Parliament regarding Operation Sindoor. According to the government, posts circulating online falsely claimed that Singh had said no Indian soldier was martyred during the operation. It termed the claim "completely false" and said his remarks had been taken out of context.

The government said critics had ignored the broader context of Rajnath Singh's parliamentary address. According to the official clarification, false claims were being widely circulated on social media and in sections of the media suggesting that Indian Air Force pilots had been killed during Operation Sindoor. The Centre maintained that these reports were incorrect and were intended to undermine the success of the military operation and lower public morale.

It said the Defence Minister's remarks were made specifically to counter this misinformation and should be viewed in that context rather than as a standalone statement.

Operation Sindoor highlighted in Parliament

The government said Rajnath Singh's speech was a detailed account of Operation Sindoor and the performance of the Indian Armed Forces during the mission. According to the Centre, the operation resulted in the elimination of more than 100 terrorists and Pakistani military personnel. It also claimed that several Pakistani airbases and military infrastructure near the Line of Control suffered significant damage during the operation.

The government said the minister's address was intended to recognise the courage, professionalism and operational capability of the armed forces while sending a strong message to those acting against India's interests.

The Centre also stressed that both the Government of India and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh hold the highest respect for every member of the armed forces, especially those who have laid down their lives in the line of duty.

It said the sacrifice of martyrs continues to be honoured with dignity and pride, adding that their names have been inscribed at the National War Memorial. The government also noted that welfare measures, including educational, healthcare and other benefits, are provided to the families and dependents of fallen soldiers.