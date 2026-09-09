Mirzapur: The Movie crosses Rs 125 crore at the box office on Day 5; check exact numbers

Mirzapur: The Movie continued its strong run at the box office on Tuesday, September 8. The film is an adaptation of the hit Prime Video series of the same name. It stars Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal and Divyenndu, while Ravi Kishan has joined the cast as the latest addition.

Mirzapur: The Movie crosses Rs 125 crore in India

Mirzapur: The Movie collected Rs 15.85 crore on Day 5, its first Tuesday. The film's total India net collection stands at Rs 125.60 crore, as per trade tracker Sacnilk. It recorded 10,686 shows on Tuesday with an overall occupancy of 44.7%. The Day 5 collection was slightly lower than Monday's Rs 16 crore, marking a 0.9% drop.

According to the latest figures, Mirzapur: The Movie has earned Rs 149.97 crore gross in India so far. Its overseas collection stands at Rs 27 crore, taking the worldwide gross to Rs 176.97 crore.

On Day 5, the Hindi version contributed Rs 15.75 crore from 10,547 shows, with an occupancy of 45%. The Telugu version added Rs 0.10 crore from 139 shows, recording 20% occupancy.

Mirzapur The Movie maintains steady weekday run

The film opened with Rs 25.75 crore on Day 1 before jumping to Rs 32 crore on Saturday and Rs 36 crore on Sunday. It collected Rs 16 crore on Monday and has now added another Rs 15.85 crore on Tuesday.

With its India net collection now at Rs 125.60 crore, Mirzapur: The Movie has continued to draw audiences even after the weekend.

All about the cast of Mirzapur: The Movie

The film brings together a large ensemble, with Abhishek Banerjee, Rasika Dugal, Mohit Malik, Sheeba Chadha, Rajesh Tailang, Pramod Pathak, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Harshita Shekhar Gaur, Shweta Tripathi and Sonal S Chauhan joining the cast. Together, they explore an untold chapter from the Mirzapur universe.

Presented by Amazon MGM Studios and Excel Entertainment, Mirzapur: The Movie is directed by Gurmmeet Singh and written by Puneet Krishna. Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar have backed the film under the Excel Entertainment banner, with Kassim Jagmagia and Vishal Ramchandani serving as co-producers.

Mirzapur: The Movie hit cinemas on September 4, 2026, and was released in Hindi and Telugu.

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