NIA chargesheets 3 more accused, including an absconder, in Red Fort blast case | Top developments

New Delhi:

The National Investigation (NIA) on Saturday chargesheeted three more accused, including an absconder, in connection with the November 2025 car bomb explosion that killed 11 people near the Red Fort in the national capital in November 2025. In its supplementary chargesheet in the case RC-21/2025/NIA/DLI, the NIA has named Zameer Ahmad Ahanger, Tufail Ahmad Bhat and Muzafar Ahmad @ Faraz @ Zafar, all from Jammu and Kashmir, as accused. This takes the number of persons chargesheeted in the case to 13, including the prime accused Dr Umer Un Nabi (since deceased).

Absconding accused Muzafar identified as elder brother of Dr Adeel Ahmed

Absconding accused Muzafar Ahmed, a pediatrician (MBBS, MD), has been identified as the elder brother of co-accused Dr Adeel Ahmed Rather and a founding member of “AGuH Interim” - an offshoot of the Al-Qaeda.



The NIA investigation revealed Muzafar to be one of the prime architects, along with co accused Umer, Muzammil, Adeel, and Mufti Irfan, of the conspiracy that led to the deadly Vehicle-Borne Improvised Explosive Device (VBIED) blast on 10th November 2025.

Muzafar had attended secret Eidgah meeting in Srinagar in June 2022: NIA

One of the founding members of AGuH Interim, Muzafar had attended the secret Eidgah meeting at Srinagar in June 2022, during which the terror module AGuH Interim was established, NIA’s probe has further revealed.



Muzafar was deeply involved in the manufacture, testing and safekeeping of TATP-based IEDs at a clandestine IED facility run by Umer and Muzammil at Al-Falah University, Faridabad.

Non-Bailable Warrant issued against Muzafar

A Non-Bailable Warrant (NBW) has also been issued against Muzafar and efforts are on to track and arrest him. As per the NIA investigations, Zameer, an Overground Worker (OGW) of AGuH Interim, was actively in touch with handlers, and acted as a courier for arms, ammunition, and cash for the terror module.



Tufail, a former OGW of the proscribed Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terror organisation, served as the module’s arms supplier. He had procured one AK-47, one Krinkov rifle, one Pistol, magazines and live ammunition through dead drops orchestrated by a handler, and delivered them to the deceased main accused Dr. Umer Un Nabi for Rs. 3 lakh.



In the chargesheet filed before the NIA Special Court, Patiala House Courts, New Delhi,

arrested accused Zameer and Tufail have been charged under sections 13, 18, 20, 23, 38 and 39 of the UA(P) Act, and sections 61(2), 147, 148 & 152 of the BNS.



Muzafar has been additionally charged under section 61(2) read with sec 103(1), 109(1), 118(1) & 118(2) of the BNS, sections 3, 4 & 5 of the Explosive Substances Act, and sections 3 & 4 of the PDPP Act.

NIA, which established the linkages between various accused through multi-disciplinary scientific investigation, including detailed forensic testing, geo-location mapping of conspiracy sites and granular financial-trail analysis, is continuing with its investigation in the case.

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