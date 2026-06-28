Police raid homes of 8 accused, including Tinnu Yadav, in Ayodhya Ram Temple donation theft case

Ayodhya:

Uttar Pradesh Police on Sunday (June 28) conducted raids at the residences of eight accused, including Tinnu Yadav, in connection with the alleged theft of donations collected at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. As part of the investigation, police searched the residence of Tinnu Yadav and also carried out raids at the homes of co-accused Avinash Shukla and Anukalp Mishra.

Tinnu's house is locked, wife is missing

During the raids, police found the house of the accused, Tinnu Yadav, locked. According to officials, Tinnu's wife had locked the house and left before the police team arrived. The residence of another accused, Manish Yadav, was also found locked. Police are seeking to question Tinnu Yadav's family members in connection with the alleged donation theft case. A Circle Officer (CO) also reached the spot as police from the Ayodhya Janmabhoomi police station carried out the operation.

According to investigators, Ramshankar Yadav, alias Tinnu, is among the key accused in the case. Police sources said he was closely associated with Champat Rai and had significant influence over the temple's donation counting operations.

Investigators claim Tinnu was responsible for supervising the counting of donations and had access to the keys of both the counting room and the donation boxes. Police further alleged that Tinnu, who previously worked as an auto-rickshaw driver, had amassed assets worth crores, which are now under scrutiny as part of the ongoing investigation.

Why is Ayodhya Police searching homes of all accused?

According to police sources, the raids are being held to obtain the accused persons' property, investments, and financial transactions from their families as part of the ongoing investigation into the alleged Ram Temple donation theft.

Investigators are seeking information from family members regarding the accused persons' movable and immovable properties, bank investments, jewellery, and other assets to establish a money trail and identify possible beneficiaries of the allegedly misappropriated funds.

However, police sources said the families of Tinnu Yadav and Manish Yadav did not cooperate during the searches. If family members continue to refuse cooperation, the police will place this information before the court as part of the investigation.

The financial probe is intended to determine their links and possible connections through the money trail, and to whom they may be able to reach other accused.

To ensure transparency during the search operation, an independent government revenue official (Lekhpal) accompanied the police team. Before the search began, the Lekhpal verified the police team and the premises to ensure that no allegations could later be made that evidence had been planted. After the search and questioning were completed, the Lekhpal again verified the proceedings before the police left the premises.

Ayodhya Ram Temple donation theft case

The controversy over the alleged embezzlement of donations surfaced on June 7. Following a request from the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, the Uttar Pradesh government constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) on June 13. Based on the SIT's preliminary findings, an FIR was registered on June 25.

Police have arrested eight persons in connection with the case, all of whom have been remanded in judicial custody till June 29.

Uttar Pradesh government officials have said Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed strict action against anyone found guilty.

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