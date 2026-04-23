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West Bengal Phase 1 Polling LIVE: Scuffle breaks out between TMC, Humayun Kabir in Murshidabad

Edited By: Aalok Sen Sharma
Updated:

West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 Phase 1 Polling LIVE Updates: As many as 152 constituencies will go to polls in the first phase of the assembly constituencies in the state. This includes 54 seats in eight districts of north Bengal.

A scuffle broke out between TMC workers and Aam Janata Unnayan Party (AUJP) founder Humayun Kabir in Murshidabad.
A scuffle broke out between TMC workers and Aam Janata Unnayan Party (AUJP) founder Humayun Kabir in Murshidabad. Image Source : X/ @ANI
Kolkata:

The polling for the high-stake assembly elections in West Bengal that will decide the fate of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her government is being held here on Thursday (April 23). The polling in the state is being held in two phases, with 152 assembly constituencies -- including all 54 in north Bengal's eight districts and several in Murshidabad, Nadia, Birbhum and Hooghly -- going to vote in the phase one on Thursday.

Banerjee and her Trinamool Congress (TMC) are seeking a fourth straight term in the state, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is looking to form a government for the first time in the state. Aiming to dethrone Banerjee's government, the BJP had mobilised all its resources for the high-intensity poll campaign and reached out to the people. The phase one will also be BJP's best chance to offset Banerjee's enduring strength in south Bengal, as the party had won 59 of these 152 seats in the previous elections in 2021.

For Banerjee and the ruling TMC, it is important to keep the BJP's rise in the north under check to shaping the political mood for the rest of the contest. The three-time chief minister has also dubbed the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi as outsiders. On the other hand, the BJP is banking on the anti-incumbency against Banerjee to oust her from power and also made infiltration a key issue. 

Talking about the figures, over 3.60 crore voters, including 1.75 crore women, are eligible to cast their votes in these elections. The Election Commission of India (ECI) has deployed 2,450 companies of central forces and identified over 8,000 polling stations as highly sensitive.

 

Live updates :West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 Phase 1 Polling LIVE Updates

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  • 10:21 AM (IST)Apr 23, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Scuffle breaks out in Murshidabad

    A scuffle broke out between TMC workers and Aam Janata Unnayan Party (AUJP) founder Humayun Kabir in Murshidabad. Kabir visiting the area where a crude bomb hurling incident was reported yesterday.

  • 10:00 AM (IST)Apr 23, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    EVM glitches disrupt polling in Bengal

    EVM glitches disrupted voting at a few places in West Bengal on Thursday as polling was underway in the first phase of the assembly elections. In Murshidabad district, polling was halted at booth number 156 in Parsalika Madanmohan Primary School in the Beldanga assembly segment after an Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) developed a snag. At booth number 212 in the Samsherganj assembly constituency, voting did not begin on time because of similar issues. Polling was also delayed at booth number 130 in Kandi, reports PTI.

  • 10:00 AM (IST)Apr 23, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Just In: Crude bomb hurled in Murshidabad

    Several people were injured after some unidentified people hurled crude bomb in Nowda, Murshidabad district. More details are awaited.

  • 9:51 AM (IST)Apr 23, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    What's the district-wise turnout?

    Following is the district-wise voter turnout in West Bengal in the phase one of the assembly elections:

    India Tv - District-wise voter turnout in West Bengal.
    (Image Source : SCREENGRAB)District-wise voter turnout in West Bengal.

  • 9:45 AM (IST)Apr 23, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Kharge urges voters in Bengal to follow Constitution

    Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has urged the people of West Bengal to vote in large numbers and ensure that the ideals of democracy, social justice, equality, and freedom remain intact.

    "As West Bengal votes in the first phase of Assembly elections today, I sincerely urge all citizens to step out and participate in large numbers. Do not be deterred by forces that seek to discourage you. Your vote is your voice, and it must be resoundingly heard," he said. 

  • 9:38 AM (IST)Apr 23, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    18.76% turnout recorded so far

    As per the Election Commission of India (ECI), the voter turnout for phase one of assembly elections in West Bengal is 18.76 per cent till now. 

  • 9:24 AM (IST)Apr 23, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Check complete list of BJP and TMC candidates

    The first phase of voting in 152 constituencies in West Bengal Will be held amid tight security. The campaign for the first phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections concluded on Tuesday, as 152 constituencies across north Bengal and several districts in the southern part of the state are scheduled to go to the polls on April 23. As per the Election Commission, over 3.60 crore electors are eligible to vote in this phase and the electors include around 1.84 crore male voters, 1.75 crore female voters and 465 third-gender voters. Click here to read more.

  • 9:17 AM (IST)Apr 23, 2026
    Posted by Abhishek Sheoran

    Suvendu Adhikari urges peaceful voting after casting ballot

    Suvendu Adhikari, the BJP candidate contesting from Nandigram and Bhabanipur Assembly constituencies, called on voters to ensure a peaceful polling process during the West Bengal elections.

    After casting his vote, Adhikari visited nearby villages and interacted with residents, urging them to participate in the democratic process.

  • 9:15 AM (IST)Apr 23, 2026
    Posted by Abhishek Sheoran

    Everything proceeding peacefully, Congress’ Mausam Noor

    Congress candidate from Malda, Mausam Noor, said the voting exercise was  proceeding peacefully and she was going with her family to cast their votes.  

    "As a family, we are all going together to cast our votes. This is strengthening my resolve and reinforcing my principles. It is also giving me more support and confidence to go out and cover the elections everywhere. So far, the reports suggest that everything is proceeding peacefully," she said. 

  • 8:53 AM (IST)Apr 23, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Who are the key candidates?

    The key candidates for the phase one of polling in West Bengal are Suvendu Adhikari (BJP, Nandigram), former Union minister Nisith Pramanik (BJP, Mathabhanga), state minister Udayan Guha (TMC, Dinhata), Goutam Deb (TMC, Siliguri), and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury (Congress, Baharampur).

  • 8:50 AM (IST)Apr 23, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Bengal Governor urges people to participate in polling

    West Bengal Governor RN Ravi has urged the people, particularly the women and the youths, to participate in the polling process. "First phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections is underway today. I urge every voter, particularly the youth and women, to enthusiastically take part in the most sacred festival of democracy and exercise their votes without failing," Ravi said.

  • 8:32 AM (IST)Apr 23, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    'Parivartan hoga': BJP's Suvendu Adhikari

    Suvendu Adhikari, BJP leader, and party candidate from Nandigram and Bhabanipur, said on Thursday that there will be a 'partivartan' (change) in West Bengal in this year's assembly elections. "Parivartan hoga. If a change does not take place this time, Sanatana in Bengal will be finished. The Election Commission is doing good work, but there are some goons everywhere. Our polling agent has been arrested. Strict action should be taken immediately," he told news agency ANI. 

  • 8:23 AM (IST)Apr 23, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Humayun Kabir arrives to cast vote

    Aam Janata Unnayan Party (AUJP) founder Humayun Kabir has arrived to cast his vote for phase one of the assembly elections in West Bengal.

  • 8:08 AM (IST)Apr 23, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    I'm no one's B-team: Humayun Kabir

    Aam Janata Unnayan Party (AUJP) founder Humayun Kabir said on Thursday that he is no one's B-team as the polling for phase one in West Bengal started. He also alleged that the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) is "selling tickets" and it will get an answer from the people in this year's assembly elections.

    "After forming the new party, there was a lot of opposition against me... I received tremendous support from my party. I fielded 142 candidates but 25-26 candidates joined TMC. I didn't face any issues nonetheless. Now my party has 117 candidates... TMC is selling tickets... Candidates from my party are being bought off with money... They will get an answer for this in the elections... I am no one's B team," he told news agency ANI.

  • 7:52 AM (IST)Apr 23, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    North Bengal key for BJP

    For the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), north Bengal seems to be the key against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) to remain in contention for the 2026 assembly elections. For the TMC, it is important to stop a BJP sweep in this region before the second phase polling on April 29.

  • 7:50 AM (IST)Apr 23, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Can BJP repeat its 2021 performance?

    Out of the 152 assembly constituencies where polling underway, the Bharatiya Janata party (BJP) won 59 seats against Trinamool Congress (TMC)'s 93. It is worth noting that the BJP had won 77 seats across West Bengal in the 2021 assembly elections.

  • 7:34 AM (IST)Apr 23, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Long queues seen in Asansol

    Long queues of voters formed outside a polling station in Asansol as polling for the first phase of West Bengal assembly elections gets underway.

  • 7:33 AM (IST)Apr 23, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    From Mamata to Suvendu to Adhir Ranjan, key candidates in fray

    The first phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections is set to be held on Thursday (April 23) with 152 seats across north Bengal, west Bengal and parts of south Bengal going to the polls. The remaining 142 constituencies will vote on April 29 and the results will be announced on 4 May. The election is shaping up to be a direct contest between the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) led by Mamata Banerjee and a resurgent Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Several high-profile candidates from both sides have taken centre stage which has intensified the political battle across the state. Click here to read more.

  • 7:19 AM (IST)Apr 23, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    EVM malfunctioning reported in some districts

    EVM malfunctioning has been reported in some parts of West Bengal, as phase one of polling has started in the state.

    Organisational District: Behrampore-Murshidabad 
    AC Name: KANDI 
    Block/Municipality Name: Kandi Block
    GP/Ward: Kumarsanda
    Booth Number: 19

    Issue: The EVM machine is malfunctioning

    Organisational District: Malda
    AC Name: Chanchal
    Block/Municipality Name: Chanchal 1
    GP/Ward: Motiharpur 
    Booth Number:211

    Issue: EVM not working

    Organisational District: Alipurduar 
    AC Name: kalchini
    Block/Municipality Name: kalchini
    GP/Ward:Mendabari
    Booth Number: 205

    Issue: EVM Machine is not working

  • 7:18 AM (IST)Apr 23, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Long queue seen in Siliguri!

    People queue up outside a polling station in Siliguri as they await their turn to cast a vote for West Bengal assembly elections.

  • 7:17 AM (IST)Apr 23, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Congress' Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury hopes for positive result

    Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, who is also party's candidate from the Berhampore seat, hoped that the results will be positive for him and the grand old party. He also pointed out that there is a lot of anti-incumbency in the Murshidabad district.

    "The ruling party has spent crores in campaigning, however, I believe that we will be successful in getting back our lost ground to a great extent," he told news agency PTI. "You people can differentiate between the ruling party and BJP but I don't see much of a difference between them. They both are elected autocrat."

  • 7:15 AM (IST)Apr 23, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Suvendu hopes for peaceful polling

    As the phase one of voting started in West Bengal, BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari hoped that the polling will be peaceful, while also urging people to vote for the saffron party. 

    "Hoping for peaceful polls, nobody will be able to create chaos as paramilitary forces are deployed," he said, while thanking the central forces.

  • 7:04 AM (IST)Apr 23, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    PM Modi's request for Bengal voters

    As polling started in West Bengal, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday urged the citizens, particularly the youth, to participate in "this festival of democracy" with their full strength.

    "Phase 1 of the West Bengal Assembly elections takes place today. I urge all citizens to participate in this festival of democracy with full strength. I especially appeal to my young friends and to the women of West Bengal to vote in large numbers," he posted on X.

  • 7:00 AM (IST)Apr 23, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Just In: Polling begins!

    The polling for phase one of West Bengal Assembly elections has started!

  • 6:57 AM (IST)Apr 23, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Polling to begin shortly

    The polling in West Bengal for phase 1 will start shortly. It is worth noting that polling in this phase will be held on 152 assembly constituencies, as per the Election Commission of India (ECI).

  • 6:56 AM (IST)Apr 23, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Security tightened in Asansol

    The security has been tightened in Asansol, West Bengal, where polling for phase 1 will begin shortly. Here's a visual from outside a polling booth.

  • 6:45 AM (IST)Apr 23, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    List of all constituencies going to polls in Phase 1 in West Bengal

    The first phase of the West Bengal Assembly Election 2026 is scheduled to take place on April 23 (Thursday), covering 152 constituencies across north Bengal and parts of south Bengal, including the politically significant Nandigram seat. According to data from the Election Commission of India, nearly 3.60 crore voters are eligible to cast their ballots in this phase. This includes around 1.84 crore male voters, 1.75 crore female voters, and 465 third-gender electors. Click here to read more.

  • 6:42 AM (IST)Apr 23, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Mock polling underway in Siliguri

    Mock polling is being conducted in Siliguri, West Bengal, where polling for phase one will start shortly. Here are some visuals from Siliguri Girls High School, which is polling station number 26.

  • 6:41 AM (IST)Apr 23, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Mock polling underway in Birbhum

    Mock polling is underway in Birbhum where polling will be held shortly. Here's a look at the visuals.

  • 6:38 AM (IST)Apr 23, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    2,450 central forces companies deployed

    For the polling on 152 assembly constituencies in West Bengal, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has deployed 2,450 companies of central armed forces to ensure that voting is conducted peacefully.

     

  • 6:38 AM (IST)Apr 23, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    3.60 crore voters eligible in phase 1

    As per the Election Commission of India (ECI), more than 3.60 crore voters are eligible to exercise their franchise in phase one polling in West Bengal. This including 1.75 crore women voters.

     

  • 6:38 AM (IST)Apr 23, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Polling to begin at 7

    According to the Election Commission of India (ECI), the phase one polling will start at 7 am and continue till 6 pm in West Bengal.   

     

  • 6:38 AM (IST)Apr 23, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    West Bengal polling to be held today

    The phase one polling in West Bengal will see 152 assembly constituencies going to vote on Thursday. This includes 54 seats in eight districts of north Bengal and several constituencies in Murshidabad, Nadia, Birbhum and Hooghly.

     

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