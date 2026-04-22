West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026: From Mamata to Suvendu to Adhir Ranjan, key candidates in the fray

New Delhi:

The first phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections is set to be held on Thursday (April 23) with 152 seats across north Bengal, west Bengal and parts of south Bengal going to the polls. The remaining 142 constituencies will vote on April 29 and the results will be announced on 4 May. The election is shaping up to be a direct contest between the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) led by Mamata Banerjee and a resurgent Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Several high-profile candidates from both sides have taken centre stage which has intensified the political battle across the state.

For the BJP, the first phase is virtually synonymous with north Bengal. The party's hopes of challenging the TMC statewide depend on retaining dominance in the region that powered its rise in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, and helped it emerge as the ruling party's principal challenger in the 2021 assembly election. The first phase could determine whether the BJP can still rely on north Bengal as its principal gateway to power or whether the TMC has managed to claw back lost ground. As parties intensify their pitch and alliances work to consolidate votes, several key candidates have emerged as central figures in this high-stakes contest. Let's have a look.

Here's the list of key candidates in the fray:

S.No. Candidate Name Party Assembly Constituency 1 Mamata Banerjee AITC Bhabanipur 2 Suvendu Adhikari BJP Bhabanipur/Nandigram 3 Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury Congress Berhampore 4 Pabitra Kar BJP Nandigram 5 Sheikh Jariatul Hossain Congress Nandigram 6 Pradip Prasad Congress Bhabanipur 7 Tapas Banerjee AITC Baranagar 8 Agnimitra Paul BJP Asansol Dakshin 9 Tapas Banerjee AITC Asansol Dakshin 10 Rekha Patra BJP Basirhat 11 Prasun Banerjee AITC Howrah 12 Dilip Ghosh BJP Kharagpur Sadar 13 Pradip Sarkar AITC Kharagpur Sadar 14 Dr Papiya Chakraborty Congress Kharagpur Sadar 15 Humayun Kabir AJUP Domkal/Nowda 16 Mostafijur Rahaman CPI(M) Domkal 17 Nisith Pramanik BJP Mathabhanga 18 Sablu Barman AITC Mathabhanga 19 Rakesh Singh BJP Kolkata Port 20 Madan Mitra TMC Kamarhati 21 Gopal Chandra Saha BJP Maldaha 22 Lipika Barman Ghosh AITC Maldaha 23 Shankar Ghosh BJP Siliguri 24 Noman Rai BJP Darjeeling 25 Prasun Banerjee AITC Chanchal

TMC and BJP lock horns

The 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections have turned into a high-stakes and fiercely contested battle for power, with the ruling All India Trinamool Congress led by Mamata Banerjee facing a determined challenge from the Bharatiya Janata Party. The contest has evolved into a direct face-off, with both sides pulling out all stops to sway voters across urban and rural constituencies. While the TMC is banking on its governance record and strong grassroots network, the BJP is attempting to expand its footprint by mobilising support on key political and social issues.

ALSO READ: West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026: List of all constituencies going to polls in Phase 1 on April 23