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West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026: List of all constituencies going to polls in Phase 1 on April 23

Edited By: Arushi Jaiswal @JaiswalArushi
Published: ,Updated:

West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026: Key candidates in this phase include leader of the opposition Suvendu Adhikari (BJP), former Union minister Nisith Pramanik (BJP), state minister Udayan Guha (TMC), Goutam Deb (TMC), and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury (Congress).

West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026
West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 Image Source : pti
Kolkata:

The first phase of the West Bengal Assembly Election 2026 is scheduled to take place on April 23 (Thursday), covering 152 constituencies across north Bengal and parts of south Bengal, including the politically significant Nandigram seat. According to data from the Election Commission of India, nearly 3.60 crore voters are eligible to cast their ballots in this phase. This includes around 1.84 crore male voters, 1.75 crore female voters, and 465 third-gender electors.

To ensure smooth and secure polling, approximately 2,450 companies of central paramilitary forces, amounting to nearly 2.5 lakh personnel, have been deployed. The poll body has also heightened security measures, identifying over 8,000 polling stations as highly sensitive.

The TMC is seeking to come to power for the fourth straight term, while the BJP wants to unseat the Mamata Banerjee-led party in the state where the number of voters has reduced by around 91 lakh after the Special Intensive Review (SIR).

Key candidates

The first phase features several high-profile contests. In Nandigram, Suvendu Adhikari is up against his former aide Prabitra Kar, who recently joined the TMC. Adhikari, who had defeated Mamata Banerjee from this seat in the 2021 elections, is also contesting from Bhawanipur against the TMC chief.

Suspended TMC MLA Humayun Kabir is also in the fray and has drawn attention for his controversial remarks. The BJP-held Baharampur seat is another key battleground, with Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury returning to Assembly politics after more than two decades.

Among other notable candidates is former BJP state president Dilip Ghosh, who is contesting from Kharagpur Sadar against TMC’s Pradeep Sarkar in Paschim Medinipur district. Other important constituencies in this phase include Mekhliganj, Sitalkuchi, Darjeeling, Raiganj, Islampur, Balurghat, English Bazar, and Jangipur.

West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026: List of all constituencies going to polls on in Phase 1 

S.no. Constituency no. Constituency name
1. 1 Mekliganj (SC)
2. 2 Mathabhanga (SC)
3. 3 Coochbehar Uttar (SC)
4. 4 Coochbehar Dakshin
5. 5 Sitalkuchi (SC)
6. 6 Sitai (SC)
7. 7 Dinhata
8. 8 Natabari
9. 9 Tufanganj
10. 10 Kumargram (ST)
11. 11 Kalchini (ST)
12. 12 Alipurduars
13. 13 Falakata (SC)
14. 14 Madarihat (ST)
15. 15 Dhupguri (SC)
16. 16 Maynaguri (SC)
17. 17 Jalpaiguri (SC)
18. 18 Rajganj (SC)
19. 19 Dabgram-Fulbari
20. 20 Mal (ST)
21. 21 Nagrakata (ST)
22. 22 Kalimpong
23. 23 Darjeeling
24. 24 Kurseong
25. 25 Matigara-Naxalbari (SC)
26. 26 Siliguri
27. 27 Phansidewa (ST)
28. 28 Chopra
29. 29 Islampur
30. 30 Goalpokhar
31. 31 Chakulia
32. 32 Karandighi
33. 33 Hemtabad (SC)
34. 34 Kaliaganj (SC)
35. 35 Raiganj
36. 36 Itahar
37. 37 Kushmandi (SC)
38. 38 Kumarganj
39. 39 Balurghat
40. 40 Tapan (ST)
41. 41 Gangarampur (SC)
42. 42 Harirampur
43. 43 Habibpur (ST)
44. 44 Gazole (SC)
45. 45 Chanchal
46. 46 Harischandrapur
47. 47 Malatipur
48. 48 Ratua
49. 49 Manikchak
50. 50 Maldaha (SC)
51. 51 English Bazar
52. 52 Mothabari
53. 53 Sujapur
54. 54 Baisnabnagar
55. 55 Farakka
56. 56 Samserganj
57. 57 Suti
58. 58 Jangipur
59. 59 Raghunathganj
60. 60 Sagardighi
61. 61 Lalgola
62. 62 Bhagawangola
63. 63 Raninagar
64. 64 Murshidabad
65. 65 Nabagram (SC)
66. 66 Khargram (SC)
67. 67 Burwan (SC)
68. 68 Kandi
69. 69 Bharatpur
70. 70 Rejinagar
71. 71 Beldanga
72. 72 Baharampur
73. 73 Hariharpara
74. 74 Nowda
75. 75 Domkal
76. 76 Jalangi
77. 203  Tamluk
78. 204 Panskura Purba
79. 205 Panskura Paschim
80. 206 Moyna
81. 207. Nandakumar
82. 208 Mahisadal
83. 209 Haldia (SC)
84. 210 Nandigram
85. 211 Chandipur
86. 212 Patashpur
87. 213 Kanthi Uttar
88. 214 Bhagabanpur
89. 215 Khejuri (SC)
90. 216 Kanthi Dakshin
91. 217 Ramnagar
92. 218 Egra
93. 219 Dantan
94. 220 Nayagram (ST)
95. 221 Gopiballavpur
96. 222 Jhargram
97. 223 Keshiary (ST)
98. 224 Kharagpur Sadar
99. 225 Narayangarh
100. 226 Sabang
101. 227 Pingla
102. 228 Kharagpur
103. 229 Debra
104. 230 Daspur
105. 231 Ghatal (SC)
106. 232 Chandrakona (SC)
107. 233 Garbeta
108. 234 Salboni
109. 235 Keshpur (SC)
110. 236 Medinipur
111. 237 Binpur (ST)
112. 238 Bandwan (ST)
113. 239 Balarampur
114. 240 Baghmundi
115. 241 Joypur
116. 242 Purulia
117. 243 Manbazar (ST)
118. 244 Kashipur
119. 245 Para (SC)
120. 246 Raghunathpur (SC)
121. 247 Saltora (SC)
122. 248 Chhatna
123. 249 Ranibandh (ST)
124. 250 Raipur (ST)
125. 251 Taldangra
126. 252 Bankura
127. 253 Barjora
128. 254 Onda
129. 255 Bishnupur
130. 256 Katulpur (SC)
131. 257 Indus (SC)
132. 258 Sonamukhi (SC)
133. 275 Pandabeswar
134. 276 Durgapur Purba
135. 277 Durgapur Paschim
136. 278 Raniganj
137. 279 Jamuria
138. 280 Asansol Dakshin
139. 281 Asansol Uttar
140. 282 Kulti
141. 283 Barabani
142. 284 Dubrajpur (SC)
143. 285 Suri
144. 286 Bolpur
145. 287 Nanoor (SC)
146. 288 Labpur
147. 289 Sainthia (SC)
148. 290 Mayureswar
149. 291 Rampurhat
150. 292 Hansan
151. 293 Nalhati
152. 294 Murarai
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West Bengal West Bengal Election West Bengal Assembly Election West Bengal Assembly Election 2026 West Bengal Assembly Elections West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 Phase 1 Voting Tmc BJP Congress
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