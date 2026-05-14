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Kerala CM announcement LIVE: Suspense over new CM to end today as Congress calls CLP meet to elect leader

Edited By: Arushi Jaiswal @JaiswalArushi
Updated:

The suspense over the party's pick would end 10 days after the results of the assembly elections were declared. The Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) had won over two-thirds majority in the Kerala Assembly polls.

Who will be the next Kerala CM?
Who will be the next Kerala CM? Image Source : India TV
Thiruvananthapuram:

Ten days after the results of the Kerala Assembly elections were declared, the suspense over the next Chief Minister is likely to end today, with the Congress set to hold a crucial legislature party meeting in Thiruvananthapuram. The Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting has been scheduled for 1 pm on Thursday (May 14) at the KPCC headquarters in Thiruvananthapuram to elect its legislative leader, paving the way for the announcement of the party's chief ministerial candidate. According to a statement issued by KPCC chief Sunny Joseph on Wednesday, all newly elected MLAs have been asked to attend the meeting.

The Congress-led UDF secured a more than two-thirds majority in the Kerala Assembly elections, but the party has since been engaged in prolonged consultations over the leadership issue amid lobbying by different camps and protests by workers at the ground level. AICC general secretary K C Venugopal, Leader of Opposition in the outgoing Kerala Assembly, V D Satheesan, and senior party leader Chennithala are among the prominent names being considered for the post.

Follow the thread for all the latest updates on the Kerala CM announcement.

Live updates :Kerala CM announcement

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  • 8:26 AM (IST)May 14, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Kerala election results

    The United Democratic Front (UDF) secured a decisive mandate in the recent Kerala Assembly elections, winning 102 seats. The Congress emerged as the single largest party with 63 seats, while the Left Democratic Front (LDF), which had won 99 seats in 2021, was reduced to 35 seats.

     

  • 8:09 AM (IST)May 14, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Days of suspense, intense lobbying and marathon discussions

    The party has been grappling with its chief ministerial pick and has held several rounds of discussions with local leaders and former party chiefs in the state. Rahul Gandhi had previously met several leaders from Kerala and around eight former state unit chiefs to ascertain the ground situation.

  • 7:50 AM (IST)May 14, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Who are probable CM candidates?

    AICC general secretary for organisation, K C Venugopal, Leader of Opposition in the outgoing Kerala assembly, Satheesan, and senior party leader Chennithala are among those in the race for the top post after the Congress-led UDF swept the April 9 elections. Rahul Gandhi had held separate discussions with several Kerala leaders and former state Congress chiefs in recent days to assess the political situation before the high command moved towards a final decision.

     

  • 7:50 AM (IST)May 14, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Rahul Gandhi meets Kharge for final discussion

    Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi met Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge at his residence on Wednesday. The meeting, which lasted around 40 minutes, focused on the ongoing deliberations over the Chief Ministerial choice for Kerala. The discussions come at a crucial time as the party attempts to balance internal factions and alliance sensitivities before making a formal announcement from Delhi.

     

  • 7:50 AM (IST)May 14, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Kerala CLP meeting at 1 pm

    According to a statement issued on Wednesday by KPCC chief Sunny Joseph, the Congress Legislature Party meeting will be held at 1 pm on May 14. The announcement came as the Congress high command indicated that the suspense over the next chief minister of Kerala would end on Thursday, nearly 10 days after the Assembly election results were declared.

     

  • 7:50 AM (IST)May 14, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Who will be next Kerala CM? Suspense to end today

    Congress is set to announce its Kerala Chief Minister candidate today, ten days after  the results of the Kerala assembly polls were declared. The CLP meeting is scheduled to be held at the KPCC headquarters in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday afternoon to elect its legislative leader.

     

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