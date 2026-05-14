Kerala CM announcement LIVE: Suspense over new CM to end today as Congress calls CLP meet to elect leader

Thiruvananthapuram:

Ten days after the results of the Kerala Assembly elections were declared, the suspense over the next Chief Minister is likely to end today, with the Congress set to hold a crucial legislature party meeting in Thiruvananthapuram. The Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting has been scheduled for 1 pm on Thursday (May 14) at the KPCC headquarters in Thiruvananthapuram to elect its legislative leader, paving the way for the announcement of the party's chief ministerial candidate. According to a statement issued by KPCC chief Sunny Joseph on Wednesday, all newly elected MLAs have been asked to attend the meeting.

The Congress-led UDF secured a more than two-thirds majority in the Kerala Assembly elections, but the party has since been engaged in prolonged consultations over the leadership issue amid lobbying by different camps and protests by workers at the ground level. AICC general secretary K C Venugopal, Leader of Opposition in the outgoing Kerala Assembly, V D Satheesan, and senior party leader Chennithala are among the prominent names being considered for the post.

Follow the thread for all the latest updates on the Kerala CM announcement.