Woman alleges gangrape by two men in private bus in Delhi, police arrest both accused

New Delhi:

A shocking incident has emerged from Delhi, where a woman has accused two men of gangraping her inside a private bus. The survivor approached the police and filed a formal complaint against the two accused. Following this, the Delhi Police registered a case and took both accused into custody. Police officials confirmed that the arrests were made based on the details provided by the survivor.

Bus seized for further investigation

As part of the probe, the private bus used in the crime has been seized. The vehicle will undergo forensic examination as investigators work to establish the full sequence of events, as per officials. Police teams are also verifying whether more individuals were involved, they added.

3-year-old girl raped by school staff in Delhi

Notably, a three-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a 57-year-old staff member inside a private school in west Delhi's Janakpuri area, police said. The incident came to light on May 1 when the victim's mother filed a complaint at Janakpuri police station, alleging that her daughter was sexually assaulted during school hours by the accused.

According to the complaint, the child had gone to the school on April 30, the second day after her admission. After returning home, she complained of pain. When questioned by her mother, the girl said that she was taken to an isolated area in the school, where the man allegedly assaulted her.

Based on the complaint, police registered a case under section 64(1) (punishment for rape) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

ALSO READ: Faridabad horror: 25-year-old woman gang-raped after being offered lift in car; 2 arrested