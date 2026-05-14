England spinner retires from red-ball cricket, played Manchester Test against India in 2025

New Delhi:

England international Liam Dawson has announced his retirement from first-class cricket with immediate effect. The Hampshire all-rounder represented the national team in four Test matches and was back in the scheme of things during India’s five-match tour, but was eventually dropped after that. Now, at 36, he retired from the format, having claimed 380 wickets and scored 18 tons for over 20 seasons.

Notably, his decision follows a brief appearance in the early stages of Hampshire’s 2026 County Championship campaign, where he featured in four of the side’s first five matches. Despite that involvement, he has now chosen to step back from red-ball cricket in order to extend his involvement in shorter formats.

Dawson hopes to prolong white-ball career

Dawson keeps himself available for Hampshire in white-ball cricket and is also set to continue his association with Manchester Originals in The Hundred. He hopes for more opportunities in international cricket, having already been part of England’s T20 World Cup campaign earlier in the year.

“I've decided to retire from first-class cricket. It's a decision that I haven't taken lightly, but I feel for the benefit of prolonging my career in white-ball cricket, the time is right. I'm extremely proud to have played over 200 games for Hampshire and have had some amazing memories with so many players over the years. I'm fully committed to playing white-ball cricket for Hampshire and continuing the success we've had,” Dawson said.

“To the fans and members who have turned out over the years, I can't thank you enough for your support. Hampshire will always be my home, and I look forward to playing in front of you all at Utilita Bowl very soon,” he added.

Across his county career for Hampshire, he also accumulated 10,718 first-class runs and 361 wickets in 211 appearances, while contributing to six white-ball trophy wins for the club, including all three of their T20 titles.

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