India bans sugar exports till September 2026 amid domestic supply concerns due to West Asia crisis

New Delhi:

In a significant move aimed at stabilising domestic markets, the Indian government has imposed an immediate ban on the export of raw, white and refined sugar. The restriction will remain effective until September 30, 2026. The decision comes at a time when New Delhi is working to protect domestic availability and shield the economy from inflation threats that have grown more serious due to the ongoing conflict in West Asia, which has disrupted supply routes and global fuel markets.

The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) issued a notification on Wednesday (May 13) confirming that the export curb would stay in place until the end of September 2026 or until further notice. The announcement signals a clear shift from the earlier stance, where limited sugar exports were permitted based on expectations of higher domestic output. Officials now believe that uncertain global conditions and rising inflationary risks require stronger intervention.

Exemptions for specific quotas and ongoing shipments

According to the DGFT notification, exports to the European Union and the United States under preferential quota agreements will continue without interruption. Shipments covered under the Advance Authorisation Scheme, government-to-government deals and consignments already moving through the physical export process will also be allowed.

The order specifies that consignments will be cleared if loading began before May 13 or if goods were handed over to customs prior to the enforcement of the ban. "The export of sugar shall be allowed on the basis of permission granted by the Government of India to other countries to meet their food security needs and based on the request of their governments," the notification added.

Concerns over monsoon and fertiliser supply

Authorities appear increasingly cautious about the country's sugar outlook, especially if the upcoming monsoon season turns out to be weak or if fertiliser supplies face prolonged disruption due to geopolitical tensions. The possibility of subnormal rainfall linked to El Nino conditions has raised alarms about a potential drop in sugar production during the 2026-27 cycle. Additionally, fertiliser shortages triggered by instability in West Asia could further tighten the sugar balance sheet.

Move follows import duty hike on precious metals

The ban comes just a day after New Delhi increased import duties on gold and other precious metals to curb non-essential imports and preserve foreign exchange reserves. Experts believe the two measures highlight the government’s broader strategy to cushion the economy from external volatility as global markets react to the conflict in West Asia and its ripple effects across commodity and shipping networks.

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