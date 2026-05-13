Trisha Krishnan's Karuppu release gets a boost as CM Vijay approves special morning screenings

New Delhi:

The makers of Trisha Krishnan's upcoming film, Karuppu, have thanked Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay for permitting special 9 AM shows ahead of the film’s theatrical release on May 14. The film stars Suriya and Trisha in lead roles, and has already been generating strong buzz online.

Trisha Krishnan's Karuppu makers thank Vijay

The production house of Karuppu shared a note on X (formerly Twitter), expressing gratitude to Vijay and also posted a picture of the Chief Minister along with a message from the team. The post read, "Special thanks to our honorable Chief Minister Thiru. Joseph Vijay for granting the special permission for the 9AM shows of #Karuppu. #Karuppu - FDFS begins at 9AM, from May 14th A @SaiAbhyankkar Musical."

Earlier, Suriya had also congratulated Vijay through a heartfelt social media post. He wrote, "Receiving the love and support of the people is a blessing. Tamil Nadu has great faith in my friend Vijay. My heartfelt congratulations to him as he is about to begin a new chapter in Tamil Nadu politics."

Trisha Krishnan was teary-eyed during Vijay's oath-taking ceremony

Ever since Vijay took oath as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu on May 10, wishes have been pouring in from across the film industry. Trisha Krishnan, who attended the swearing-in ceremony, was among the celebrities seen at the event. Several videos from the ceremony quickly went viral on social media, especially moments showing Trisha interacting warmly with Vijay’s family.

In one widely shared clip, Trisha appeared emotional while listening to Vijay’s speech after taking oath. She was also seen greeting his mother, Shoba Chandrasekhar, with a hug before taking her seat in the front row. Later, sharing her feelings online, Trisha wrote, "The love is always louder."

When is Karuppu releasing?

Karuppu has been written and directed by RJB. Alongside Suriya and Trisha, the film also features Indrans, Natty, Swasika, Sshivada, Anagha Maya Ravi and Supreeth Reddy in important roles. The music has been composed by Sai Abhyankkar. The film is set for a worldwide theatrical release on May 14.

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