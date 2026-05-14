VD Satheesan thanks Congress leadership, says will take Venugopal, Chennithala into confidence

Thiruvananthapuram:

After being named the Congress-led UDF's chief ministerial candidate for Kerala, VD Satheesan, on Thursday, thanked the party high command for entrusting him with what he described as a "huge responsibility" and stressed the need for collective leadership in governance.

Satheesan, speaking to reporters in Thiruvananthapuram, also thanked Congress general secretary KC Venugopal for coordinating the AICC efforts and supporting all party activities, which helped it achieve a huge victory in the assembly polls in the state. He also thanked senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala, who worked as the campaign committee chairman, for his role in the party's win, saying "he is my leader also".

Will take Venugopal, Chennithala into confidence

Satheesan said he would work in consultation with Venugopal and Chennithala, both of whom were also contenders for the chief minister's post.

Emphasising unity within the party and the alliance, Satheesan called for a "collective effort" in running the government. "I do not see this position as a personal achievement, but as something divine. It was KC Venugopal who coordinated all the activities of the AICC. His support was immense. Ramesh Chennithala is also my leader. I will take all of them into complete confidence. I seek the support of every section of people in Kerala. Only a collective effort can build a new Keralam. No one can do it alone; a team can achieve it," he said.

He also thanked the lakhs of party workers and the UDF coalition partners for helping him achieve the post of chief minister, which he termed as "a divine gift".

Satheesan said the party will work to deliver on the promises made to the public and to improve their standard of living.

Accept Congress decision: K C Venugopal

Congress general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal accepted the party's decision to select V D Satheesan as the chief minister of Kerala and congratulated him.

Speaking to reporters in New Delhi, Venugopal, who was one of the three persons being considered for the post, said he will provide all support to the CM and the UDF government in Kerala. "So, that is my stand now. I humbly accept the party high command's decision and will work to implement it. I am a loyal Congressman. For me the party is everything. I don't want an image at the cost of the party. I want to die shrouded in the party flag. Will give all support to the government in Kerala," he said.

IUML welcomes Satheesan as Kerala CM

IUML, the second-largest constituent in UDF, welcomed the AICC decision to select V D Satheesan as the next Chief Minister of Kerala. Speaking to reporters, Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) state president Sayyid Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal congratulated Satheesan and said the party fully supports the Congress High Command's decision.

"The decision has come. Along with the people of Kerala, we also approve it. Satheesan will be able to deliver good governance," he said.

He said the IUML would function as part of "Team UDF", a concept highlighted by Satheesan during the recent Assembly elections. "Satheesan has always spoken about Team UDF. It will be a Team UDF government," he said.

The IUML is the second-largest constituent in the UDF with 22 MLAs in the Assembly.

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