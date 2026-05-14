India condemns attack on its merchant vessel off Oman coast, calls incident 'unacceptable'

New Delhi:

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) strongly criticised the assault on an Indian-flagged merchant vessel off the Oman coast on May 13, terming the act completely "unacceptable". In its sharply worded statement, the ministry emphasised that it "deplored" the growing pattern of attacks on commercial shipping in the region.

Highlighting its serious concerns, the MEA said, "The attack on an Indian-flagged ship off the coast of Oman yesterday is unacceptable and we deplore the fact that commercial shipping and civilian mariners continue to be targeted." The ministry also outlined that such incidents put international maritime safety at risk and must be halted immediately.

India thanks Oman for prompt action

The statement, issued by MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, confirmed that all Indian crew members aboard the vessel were safe. India also expressed appreciation to the Omani authorities for promptly rescuing the mariners. However, the ministry did not specify who was responsible for carrying out the attack, leaving key details about the assailants unclear. "India reiterates that targeting commercial shipping and endangering innocent civilian crew members, or otherwise impeding freedom of navigation and commerce, should be avoided," the statement noted.

Rising tensions in Gulf region

The incident comes amid rising tensions in the Gulf region and increased concerns over maritime security near key international shipping lanes. Earlier in the day, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) reported a maritime security incident in the Gulf region, including the reported seizure of a vessel near the coast of the United Arab Emirates.

In its advisory, UKMTO said it received a report of an incident approximately 38 nautical miles northeast of Fujairah in the United Arab Emirates. According to the advisory, the Company Security Officer (CSO) of the vessel reported that the ship had been boarded and taken over by "unauthorised personnel" while at anchor and was subsequently heading towards Iranian territorial waters.

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