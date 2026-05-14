Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay has announced a 2 per cent hike in Dearness Allowances (DA) for government employees and teachers. According to an official release, the new DA will be effective from January 1, 2026. With the latest revision, the allowance has been increased to 60 per cent from 58 per cent. The DA hike will result in an additional annual expenditure of Rs 1,230 crore for the state government.
- News
- Business
- Personal Finance
- Dearness Allowance: Tamil Nadu CM hikes DA by 2% for state govt employees, teachers
Dearness Allowance: Tamil Nadu CM hikes DA by 2% for state govt employees, teachers
Dearness Allowance Tamil Nadu CM hikes DA by 2 per cent for state govt employees, teachers
New Delhi:
Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Business and Personal Finance Section
Advertisement
Advertisement
Top News
-
EC orders SIR Phase-III across 16 states including Punjab, Haryana; 36.73 crore voters to be covered
-
VD Satheesan thanks Congress leadership, says will take Venugopal, Chennithala into confidence
-
India condemns attack on its merchant vessel off Oman coast, calls incident 'unacceptable'
-
Sunjay Kapur family trust dispute: SC urges Rani, Priya Kapur to avoid actions affecting mediation
Advertisement
Advertisement