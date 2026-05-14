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  4. Dearness Allowance: Tamil Nadu CM hikes DA by 2% for state govt employees, teachers

Dearness Allowance: Tamil Nadu CM hikes DA by 2% for state govt employees, teachers

Edited By: Raghwendra Shukla @ShuklaRaghav
Published: ,Updated:

Dearness Allowance Tamil Nadu CM hikes DA by 2 per cent for state govt employees, teachers

Dearness Allowance
Dearness Allowance Image Source : PTI
New Delhi:

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay has announced a 2 per cent hike in Dearness Allowances (DA) for government employees and teachers. According to an official release, the new DA will be effective from January 1, 2026. With the latest revision, the allowance has been increased to 60 per cent from 58 per cent. The DA hike will result in an additional annual expenditure of Rs 1,230 crore for the state government. 

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DA Hike Dearness Allowance
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