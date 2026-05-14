What Satheesan predicted about Kerala four-months ago in interview with India TV turned into reality

Thiruvananthapuram:

Four months before the 2026 Kerala Assembly elections, senior Congress leader VD Satheesan, who is now the chief minister in the state, made two bold predictions during an exclusive interview with India TV — and both have now come true with remarkable precision.

His political foresight and aggressive campaign strategy are now being credited as key factors behind the Congress-led UDF alliance’s victory in Kerala.

Local body victory became foundation of UDF’s momentum

Back in December 2025, after the UDF’s historic performance in Kerala’s local body and panchayat elections, Satheesan had confidently declared that the victory would act as a “political booster” ahead of the April 2026 Assembly elections.

He had pointed out that Kerala’s local elections are unlike those in most other states. According to him, they are direct political contests where all three major alliances fight face-to-face at every level, making the outcome a clear indicator of public mood.

That assessment has now proven to be spot on.

Aggressive campaign against Left Government changed narrative

The UDF’s strong showing in the local polls was largely driven by Satheesan’s aggressive political strategy. He had launched a sharp attack on the then Left government, calling it Kerala’s “most inefficient administration,” and presented what he described as a public “chargesheet” against the ruling alliance.

The campaign struck a chord with voters. As a result, the UDF registered its biggest local body election victory since 1995, creating a wave that eventually carried into the Assembly elections.

Prediction of 100+ seats also turns true

Perhaps the most striking moment of the interview came when Satheesan was asked whether he had expected such a sweeping mandate. His response reflected complete confidence: “This is our best performance, and it is only going to get better.”

He then made a bold declaration — that the UDF’s target in the 140-member Kerala Assembly was to win more than 100 seats.

The final results have now validated that claim. The Congress-led UDF alliance secured 102 seats, delivering a decisive mandate and one of the most significant victories in Kerala’s recent political history.

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