Jasprit Bumrah to lead MI against PBKS, five-time champions achieve unique feat ahead of fiery clash

New Delhi:

The 58th game of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2026 will see Mumbai Indians taking on Punjab Kings. The two sides will meet at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala on May 14th, and ahead of the mega clash, Mumbai Indians have come forward and announced that ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah will be leading the five-time champions for their clash against Punjab.

It is interesting to note that both Hardik Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav will not be playing for Mumbai Indians as the side takes on Punjab Kings, and with Bumrah’s appointment as captain for the game, the side will hope to change their fortunes for the remaining games of the season.

Mumbai Indians took to social media to announce Bumrah as their captain for their clash against Punjab Kings. “A kid with a unique action bowled yorkers at will. That same kid, now a legend of the game, will lead the Blue & Gold in Dharamshala. A journey to be proud of, Captain Jasprit!” Mumbai Indians captioned the post.

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Mumbai Indians achieve unique feat with Jasprit Bumrah’s appointment

It is worth noting that with the appointment of Jasprit Bumrah as the captain for the game, this is the fifth instance that an IPL franchise has had three skippers in a single IPL season. The likes of Sunrisers Hyderabad, Punjab Kings, and Pune Warriors India also feature on the list. Having already been eliminated from the tournament, Mumbai Indians will be hoping for a good showing against Punjab, and it could be interesting to see whether Bumrah’s leadership can bring about change.

5th instance of a team with three captains in same IPL season.

1. MI: Harbhajan Singh, Sachin Tendulkar, Shaun Pollock (2008)

2. PWI: Angelo Mathews, Ross Taylor, Aaron Finch (2013)

3. ⁠SRH: David Warner, Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey (2021)

4. ⁠PBKS: Shikhar Dhawan, Sam Curran, Jitesh Sharma (2024)

5. ⁠MI: Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah (2026)

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