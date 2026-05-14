Three IPL franchises considering change in captaincy after disappointing IPL 2026

New Delhi:

The pressure surrounding leadership decisions in IPL franchises is beginning to intensify as multiple teams prepare for internal reviews after disappointing campaigns in the 2026 season. Among the names facing the strongest scrutiny are Axar Patel, Rishabh Pant and Ajinkya Rahane, with all three captains struggling to guide their teams into playoff contention.

Lucknow Super Giants are already out of the tournament, leaving Pant under the spotlight after another underwhelming season as captain. Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals are still mathematically alive but remain unlikely to reach the knockout stage, further increasing uncertainty around their leadership groups.

At Delhi, the concerns extend beyond results alone. Axar’s returns with both bat and ball have fallen short of expectations during the campaign. Batting largely in the top five, he has managed only 100 runs from nine innings, while his bowling usage has also drawn attention. Across 12 matches, the all-rounder delivered only 36 overs despite maintaining an economy rate of 8.08 and picked up 10 wickets.

The franchise’s internal structure may also influence future decisions. With cricket operations expected to shift back to JSW next season under the alternating ownership arrangement with GMR, leadership changes could follow.

"With Axar completely failing to prove his leadership worth and mostly being dependent on Hemang Badani and Venugopal Rao for decision-making, it will be a miracle if he retains captaincy next year. The entire coaching staff is also unlikely to be retained," an IPL source tracking developments told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

Pant and Rahane’s future under immense scrutiny

Pant’s campaign at Lucknow has similarly drawn criticism. Despite his reputation as one of India’s premier white-ball players, the keeper-batter has struggled for rhythm and consistency. His tally of 251 runs at a strike-rate of 138, combined with only nine sixes across 11 matches, has highlighted a difficult season.

Team combinations under the LSG setup have also faced scrutiny, especially decisions surrounding batting roles and repeated selections in the middle order.

At Kolkata Knight Riders, Rahane’s appointment was viewed internally as a stop-gap solution due to a shortage of experienced alternatives. However, concerns over scoring tempo at the top of the order persisted throughout the season. Rahane and Angkrish Raghuvanshi combined for moderate returns but often struggled to maintain the aggressive pace demanded in modern T20 cricket.

While Axar and Pant are still expected to remain valuable assets as players moving forward, Rahane’s future in the IPL appears significantly less certain as franchises begin evaluating plans for the next cycle.

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