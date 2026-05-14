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India A squad for tri-series against Sri Lanka, Afghanistan announced, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi included

Edited By: Akshit Bhatnagar @Akshit2104
Published: ,Updated:

The BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) has come forward and announced India A's squad for the upcoming tri-series against Sri Lanka A and Afghanistan A. Tilak Varma has been named captain of the side with Vaibhav Sooryavanshi included as well.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Image Source : AP
New Delhi:

In a major development, the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) has come forward and announced India A’s squad for the upcoming tri-series in Sri Lanka. It is worth noting that India A will be locking horns with Sri Lanka A and Afghanistan A for an upcoming one-day tri-series. 

One of the biggest inclusions in the squad has been that of 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. The star batter has been exceptional for Rajasthan Royals in the IPL (Indian Premier League) 2026, and his performances have earned him the India A cap, and it could be interesting to see how he fares in the series. 

India A squad for the tri-series: Tilak Varma (Captain), Priyansh Arya, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Riyan Parag (Vice-Captain), Ayush Badoni, Nishant Sindhu, Harsh Dubey, Suryansh Shedge, Prabhsimran Singh (WK), Kumar Kushagra (WK), Vipraj Nigam, Yash Thakur, Yudhvir Singh, Anshul Kamboj, Arshad Khan.

More to follow..

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Cricket India A Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Tilak Varma
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