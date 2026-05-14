India A squad for tri-series against Sri Lanka, Afghanistan announced, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi included

New Delhi:

In a major development, the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) has come forward and announced India A’s squad for the upcoming tri-series in Sri Lanka. It is worth noting that India A will be locking horns with Sri Lanka A and Afghanistan A for an upcoming one-day tri-series.

One of the biggest inclusions in the squad has been that of 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. The star batter has been exceptional for Rajasthan Royals in the IPL (Indian Premier League) 2026, and his performances have earned him the India A cap, and it could be interesting to see how he fares in the series.

India A squad for the tri-series: Tilak Varma (Captain), Priyansh Arya, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Riyan Parag (Vice-Captain), Ayush Badoni, Nishant Sindhu, Harsh Dubey, Suryansh Shedge, Prabhsimran Singh (WK), Kumar Kushagra (WK), Vipraj Nigam, Yash Thakur, Yudhvir Singh, Anshul Kamboj, Arshad Khan.

More to follow..