PBKS vs MI Pitch Report: How will surface at HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala play?

New Delhi:

The 58th game of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2026 will see Punjab Kings taking on Mumbai Indians. The two sides will meet at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala on May 14th, and both sides will hope to put in their best performances. It is interesting to note that while Mumbai Indians have been eliminated from the tournament, Punjab Kings are still in the race for the playoffs.

Mumbai Indians sit in ninth place in the standings; with 11 matches played, the side has won three and has lost the remaining eight matches and is out of the race for the playoffs.

On the other hand, Punjab Kings currently sit in fourth place in the standings. With 11 matches played, the side has won six, lost four, and one of their games produced no result due to rain playing spoilsport. The side will hope to put in a good showing, get back to winning ways and stay in the top four.

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HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala pitch report:

The surface at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala is one that is preferred by the batters. A surface offering pace and bounce, the ball comes onto the bat nicely. However, the pacers can get some help in the early stages of the game. Opting to bat first after winning the toss could be a wise decision.

Squads:

Punjab Kings: Prabhsimran Singh, Priyansh Arya, Shreyas Iyer, Shashank Singh, Nehal Wadhera, Marcus Stoinis, Azmatullah Omarzai, Marco Jansen, Harpreet Brar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Musheer Khan, Pyala Avinash, Harnoor Pannu, Suryansh Shedge, Mitchell Owen, Xavier Bartlett, Lockie Ferguson, Vyshak Vijaykumar, Yash Thakur, Vishnu Vinod, Cooper Connolly, Ben Dwarshuis, Pravin Dubey, Vishal Nishad.

Mumbai Indians: Hardik Pandya, Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Ryan Rickleton, Robin Minz, Raj Bawa, Raghu Sharma, Mitchell Santner, Corbin Bosch, Naman Dhir, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, Allah Ghafanzar, Ashwani Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Will Jacks, Sherfane Rutherford, Mayank Markande, Shardul Thakur, Quinton de Kock, Danish Malewar, Mohammad Izhar, Atharva Ankolekar, Mayank Rawat

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