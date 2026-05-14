Saturday's Kolkata derby between East Bengal, Mohun Bagan can decide ISL winner, five clubs await result

Kolkata:

The 2026 edition of the Indian Super League season has reached the business end of the tournament. Even though only a handful of games remain, the title race is wide open, as it not just involves the traditional heavyweights from Kolkata, but several clubs, such as Jamshedpur FC, FC Goa and Bengaluru FC are in the fray.

The Kolkata derby between East Bengal and Mohun Bagan on Saturday is expected to define how the league ends. Both sides enter the weekend level on 22 points from 11 matches, though East Bengal hold the advantage on goal difference.

Bagan’s recent draw against Inter Kashi has shifted momentum slightly toward their city rivals, which hasn’t been the case in the last few years. East Bengal now know that avoiding defeat in the derby could leave them in a commanding position ahead of their final league match against Inter Kashi. Their superior goal difference currently gives them breathing space if the race comes down to fine margins.

The Sergio Lobera side, meanwhile, has no longer room for error. Consecutive wins against East Bengal and SC Delhi would guarantee another league title. Any dropped points in the derby would leave their fate dependent on results elsewhere, particularly Inter Kashi taking something from East Bengal in the final gameweek.

Can the trophy leave Kolkata?

Outside Kolkata, the race remains mathematically alive for several other teams, though each faces increasingly complicated pathways.

Jamshedpur sit on 21 points after 12 matches and still have a chance if they defeat Odisha FC in their final outing. However, they also require favourable outcomes involving both Kolkata clubs as well as slips from Punjab FC and Mumbai City FC.

Bengaluru and Goa remain outsiders despite staying alive on paper. Both teams are on 20 points and must win their final fixtures while relying on a chain of results involving draws, defeats and substantial goal-difference swings elsewhere.

Punjab and Mumbai City also remain in contention, with two matches each left to play. Punjab can still reach 25 points, though their hopes depend heavily on Mohun Bagan failing to win either of their remaining games. Mumbai face a similarly narrow route, needing East Bengal to drop points while also overtaking rivals through head-to-head calculations.

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