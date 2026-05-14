'Vilification campaign against judiciary': Delhi HC initiates contempt action against Arvind Kejriwal

New Delhi:

Delhi High Court Judge Swarana Kanta Sharma on Thursday said she would initiate contempt proceedings over allegedly defamatory and contemptuous social media posts directed against her and the court in connection with the Delhi excise policy case.

The judge observed that "extremely vilifying, extremely contemptuous and defamatory material" was being circulated by some respondents against both her and the court.

Justice Sharma observed that Arvind Kejriwal had turned a legal dispute into a public campaign by taking the matter to social media instead of addressing it before the court.

The court further said that a video of Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma's speech at a college event was circulated out of context in a manner that could create a misleading perception against the judiciary among the public.

The High Court also issued contempt notices to AAP MP Sanjay Singh and party leaders Vinay Mishra and Saurabh Bharadwaj in connection with the matter.