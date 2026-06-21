Another setback for UBT, Dharashiv MP Omraje Nimbalkar set to join Shinde-led Shiv Sena

Mumbai:

In an another setback for Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) Dharashiv MP Omraje Nimbalkar is set to join Shinde-led Shiv Sena. During a meeting with party workers today, he emphasised the need to align with the ruling dispensation for the region's development and praised Eknath Shinde.

Following Omraje Nimbalkar's statement, the suspense surrounding the alleged "Operation Tiger" has deepened once again. Political circles had been buzzing that some MPs might soon leave the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) and join the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena.

Rebel UBT MPs submit letter to Om Birla

Six of nine Lok Sabha MPs of Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena (UBT) skipped a parliamentary meeting in Delhi, and submitted a letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla seeking to form a separate group. As reports suggest, a merger into the Shinde-led Shiv Sena is expected to be formalised soon, and thus support to the BJP-led NDA regime at the Centre led by PM Narendra Modi.

"Today, on this sacred land of Maharashtra, where the abode of Mata Ambabai is here, in this Kolhapur, we have all gathered for a very noble cause. Where Mata Ambabai herself resides in hundreds, Karvirnagar is today having the work of renovation and corridor construction of Mata Ambabai's temple being carried out by the Maharashtra government," Shah said.

The Union Home Minister emphasised that this cultural renaissance is taking place under the vision of Vikas Bhi, Virasat Bhi, coined by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"In Maharashtra, all Jyotirlingas and Shakti Peeth are being redeveloped and revitalised. This is a matter of pride for all of us," Amit Shah said.

This comes amid rebellion buzz in the Sena (UBT) faction led by Uddhav Thackeray. Amid 'Operation Tiger', a mass defection of UBT parliamentarians to the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena has pushed the party to the brink, manifesting in open hostility, missing MPs, and threats of legal action.

Amit Shah takes dig at Uddhav Thackeray

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, while addressing a public gathering in Kolhapur in Maharashtra, on Saturday, said that there is no faction left now but only one Shiv Sena, led by Eknath Shinde. He said earlier people had to say 'Shiv Sena-Shinde faction' after Eknath Shinde ji's name but now no faction remains anymore... there is only one Shiv Sena.

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