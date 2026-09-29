Former Mumbai cop Sachin Waze granted bail by NIA court in 2021 Antilia bomb scare case

Mumbai:

A special NIA court on Tuesday granted bail to former policeman Sachin Waze in the 2021 Antilia bomb scare and Mansukh Hiran murder case, observing that the prosecution had failed to establish a prima facie case of terrorism against him under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

Special Sessions Judge Chakor S Baviskar said there was nothing on record to show that the Ambani family had been “terrorised” in any manner.

On February 25, 2021, an explosives-laden SUV was found parked near industrialist Mukesh Ambani’s residence, Antilia, in south Mumbai. Businessman Mansukh Hiran, who had the SUV, was found dead in a creek in neighbouring Thane on March 5, 2021.

The court questioned the NIA’s invocation of the stringent UAPA, noting that the agency had failed to record statements from any member of the Ambani family to establish that they had been terrorised.

What court said

"There is absolutely nothing on record even to infer by any stretch of imagination that the Ambanis or anyone of them is/was, are/were ever terrorised in any manner," the court observed.

It further said the day-to-day business activities of the Ambanis did not appear to have been disrupted “even for a minute” from shortly after the incident until the present.

No evidence of terror links against Waze

The court noted that although the prosecution claimed Waze intended to "strike terror" or that his alleged act was likely to create terror in the minds of the Ambanis, there was no material on record to substantiate the claim.

The court also pointed out that the gelatin sticks recovered from the SUV did not have detonators, making them incapable of causing an explosion. It held that this fell short of the “means” required for an act to qualify as a “terrorist act” under Section 15 of the UAPA.

On Hiran’s death, the court observed that while it was a homicidal death, it was not the direct result of a terrorist act. It said the alleged murder remained an independent offence under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and therefore did not attract the stringent bail restrictions applicable under the UAPA.

The court allowed Waze’s bail plea and directed his release on a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh along with one surety.

The prosecution has accused Waze and others of forming a “terrorist gang” and entering into a criminal conspiracy between February and March 2021.

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