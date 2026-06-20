Pawanraje Nimbalkar murder case: All accused, including Padamsinh Patil, acquitted by CBI court

New Delhi:

A special CBI court has acquitted all nine accused in the 2006 double murder case of former Congress leader Pawanraje Nimbalkar and his driver Samad Kazi, citing lack of evidence. Among those acquitted is former NCP leader Padamsinh Patil, who had been named by the CBI as the key accused in the alleged conspiracy. The verdict brings to a close a legal battle that spanned nearly two decades and was regarded as one of Maharashtra's most high-profile political murder cases.

Political leaders and supporters gathered ahead of the verdict. Pawanraje Nimbalkar's son and Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Omraje Nimbalkar arrived at the court along with family members. Former NCP leader Padamsinh Patil, one of the key accused in the case, also reached the court with his family.

What is the Pawanraje Nimbalkar case?

The case dates back to June 3, 2006, when Pawanraje Nimbalkar and his driver, Samad Kazi, were travelling from Mumbai to Osmanabad, now known as Dharashiv. According to investigators, armed assailants intercepted their vehicle near Kalamboli in Navi Mumbai and opened fire. Both Nimbalkar and Kazi were killed in the attack.

At the time of his death, Nimbalkar was a sitting MLA and a prominent political figure who had held several important positions in state governments over the years. The CBI alleged that the murder was part of a larger conspiracy and described it as a contract killing.

Officials claimed that around Rs 30 lakh was allegedly arranged to eliminate Nimbalkar due to political and business rivalries. Former MP Padamsinh Patil was named as the main accused in the case, along with several others, including a businessman, a retired excise official and alleged shooters.

Patil has consistently denied wrongdoing.

How the case reached the CBI

The initial investigation was carried out by Navi Mumbai Police. However, concerns raised by Nimbalkar's family regarding the progress of the probe led to legal intervention. Following a petition, the Bombay High Court transferred the investigation to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Padamsinh Patil was arrested in 2009 and later granted bail the same year. The trial formally began in July 2011 and continued for over a decade.

128 witnesses examined during trial

The prosecution presented a massive body of evidence during the proceedings. A total of 128 witnesses were examined over the course of the trial. The case became one of the longest-running and most high-profile political murder trials in Maharashtra, drawing attention from both legal observers and political circles.