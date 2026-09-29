Maharashtra FDA suspends licence of 122-year-old Kyani cafe in Mumbai: Here's what inspection found

Mumbai:

The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration is taking continuous action against hotels and restaurants keeping in mind the health of the people. In this regard, the FDA on Monday took action against the famous 122-year-old Irani Kyani Cafe in Mumbai and suspended its licence. The action was taken at the Iranian cafe in Kalbadevi.

Serious deficiencies found during inspection by FDA

The food preparation and storage area were filled with cats, live flies and dead cockroaches, the FDA found during inspection. A large amount of blood was also found in the refrigerator.

An open sewer manhole was found in the processing section and serious defects were also found, like food on the floor, raw flour covered with newspaper, not maintaining proper hygiene by the staff, the FDA said during the inspection time.

Kyani Café directed to cease procurement of food

Considering these serious food safety and hygiene defects to be an immediate risk to the health of consumers, FSSAI License No. 11517001000318 under Section 32(3) of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006 is suspended with immediate effect.

Moreover, the Kyani Café has also been directed to immediately cease procurement, manufacture, processing, storage, sale and distribution of food products. The installation is being monitored to ensure compliance with the order.

FDA suspends 30 food licences and seizes 50,601.78 kg of food stock

So far, the Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration has suspended 30 food licences and seized 50,601. 78 kg of food stock worth Rs 1.19 crore between September 23 and 27 as part of a statewide festive-season crackdown. The FDA on Monday said licences or registration certificates of 13 establishments in Mumbai, six in Konkan division, eight in Pune division and three in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar division were suspended.

The FDA said the action was initiated against several establishments, including Kyani & Co, Colaba Sweet Mart, Arun Vilas Farsan, Ruchi Veg Restaurant, Daffodils Fast Food Inn and Subway over alleged violations of food safety and hygiene requirements, FDA said.

The FDA further stated that the licences of Arun Vilas Farsan in Dharavi and Ruchi Veg Restaurant in Parel were also suspended over hygiene and sanitary violations. Moreover, the FDA said it initiated legal action against QSR Brands India, Royal China, Tiffin, United Bakery & Stores, Shree Padmavati Enterprises and Hotel Purandar Vilas for violations under Food Safety and Standards Act etc.

The FDA in a statement said it suspended the licence of Daffodils Fast Food Inn in Vile Parle after finding extremely unhygienic conditions, including dirty refrigeration equipment, non-functional temperature displays and food stored alongside workers' belongings.

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