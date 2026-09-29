Fire breaks out at Bank of India office in Pune, seven fire tenders deployed | VIDEO

Pune:

A fire broke out at a Bank of India office located on the sixth floor of a building in Maharashtra's Pune on Tuesday. The building is located on Laxmi Road in the city. The incident triggered a quick response from the fire department, with seven fire tenders rushing to the spot to contain the blaze. According to the information, firefighters managed to bring the fire under control.

Cooling operations are currently underway at the site to prevent any possibility of the flames reigniting. There have been no reports of injuries or casualties in the incident so far. The exact cause of the fire has not yet been ascertained. Further details about the extent of damage to the bank premises or property are awaited.

Earlier on September 6, a technical fault followed by a fire at a Maharashtra State Electricity Transmission Company Limited (MahaTransco) substation disrupted electricity supply across large parts of Pimpri-Chinchwad and several areas of Pune city. The incident also briefly affected power supply to Pune Metro, while lakhs of consumers faced outages.

The fire broke out at around 12:25 pm at the MahaTransco facility in Chinchwad after an explosion in a 22-kV current transformer and breaker unit. Firefighters brought the blaze under control, and officials said no casualties were reported.

3.10 lakh consumers affected by power disruption

The fault disrupted high-voltage transmission lines supplying the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MahaVitaran). As a result, electricity supply was interrupted across several parts of Pimpri-Chinchwad and Pune city. MahaVitaran said around 2.60 lakh consumers in Pimpri-Chinchwad and Bhosari were affected. Another 50,000 consumers in Shivajinagar, Aundh, Ganeshkhind, S B Road, Model Colony and Balgandharva areas also faced disruption. In total, around 3.10 lakh consumers were impacted.

Pune areas see phased restoration

MahaVitaran said it began restoring electricity through alternative routes and feeders to reduce the impact of the disruption. "Power supply to Shivajinagar, Aundh, Ganeshkhind and adjoining areas, which was disrupted at 12.25 pm, was restored by around 1.50 pm. Most affected areas were restored by 3 pm using alternative feeders," an official said.

However, restoration in several parts of Pimpri-Chinchwad was delayed because of load constraints. Nigdi, Yamunanagar, Bijlinagar, Ravet, Mamurdi, Dehu Road, Chinchwad, Tathawade, Wakad and adjoining areas, covering around 1.25 lakh consumers, were among the affected locations.

(With inputs from agencies)

Also Read:

Massive fire breaks out at Haldiram's Model Town outlet in Delhi, 25 fire tenders sent to spot