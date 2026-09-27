'His mind was stolen': Devendra Fadnavis rips into Rahul Gandhi over 'vote chori' allegations

Taking at swipe at Congress MP Rahul Gandhi for repeatedly raising questions over the functioning of the Election Commission of India (ECI) in the aftermath of a report claiming 'dissent' between poll body members over SIR, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Sunday that the Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha wants to create a situation of "anarchy and chaos" in India and is trying to weaken the people's trust in constitutional bodies.

Dismissing The Indian Express' report of 'dissent' between poll body's members, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader said all decisions regarding the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls were 'unanimously' taken by the Election Commission, while adding that Gandhi is trying to raise questions about every constitutional institution, including the ECI, the Supreme Court, and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

Further, Fadnavis also dismissed Gandhi's allegations of 'vote chori' and said the Congress MP's "mind was stolen".

"By creating this situation of anarchy, he wants to make people feel that the democratic system that the Constitution established cannot give them justice," Fadnavis told reporters in Nagpur.

"My question is, are the institutions created under Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar's Constitution so weak that they can be eliminated?" Fadnavis remarked. "Gandhi wants to bring about anarchy, and on those lines, a certain newspaper prints a news item without any evidence."

Regarding the letter sent to the Cabinet Secretary, the Maharashtra chief minister said the poll body's press note has already clarified that it was not related to 'policy matters'. But despite the ECI's clarification, Gandhi is trying to confuse the people and create doubts in their minds, he said.

"All three election commissioners have unequivocally said that they took all decisions collectively. All decisions were unanimous, and all the agendas were prepared and discussed, and decisions were taken. No one has a differing view about it. There is no dissent on the file either," Fadnavis said.

"In a way, his (Gandhi's) strategy is clear: when you cannot convince people, confuse them. He wants to create this confusion. He is trying to throw the country's constitutional and democratic system into chaos by sowing confusion," Fadnavis added.

ALSO READ:

'Democracy cannot be respected selectively': SIR 'dissent' row rages on despite EC clarification