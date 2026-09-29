Six killed in Russian Tu-95 military plane crash in Amur region

New Delhi:

A Russian military Tu-95 bomber crashed in the far eastern Amur region on Tuesday during a training flight, killing six crew members and injuring another, Russia’s Defence Ministry said.

The aircraft crashed in an uninhabited area near the village of Krasnoyarovo, shortly after taking off. Seven people were reportedly on board the aircraft.

"On September 29, a Tu-95 aircraft crashed in the Amur region during a training flight. The aircraft went down in an uninhabited area. According to preliminary data, six crew members died, while one was injured and evacuated to a medical facility," the ministry said, according to state-run TASS news agency.

Video surfaces of crash

According to preliminary reports, the Tu-95MS bomber crashed minutes after takeoff. The aircraft’s fuel tanks reportedly exploded following the impact, triggering a fire that engulfed the wreckage.

Six of the seven people on board died, with two reportedly succumbing to their injuries while being taken to hospital. The remaining crew member was injured and evacuated for medical treatment.

The circumstances surrounding the crash have not yet been disclosed, and authorities are expected to investigate the cause of the accident.

Russian drone attack kills 7 in Ukraine

Earlier, Russia launched round-the-clock strikes on targets across Ukraine, killing at least seven people and injuring more than 50, Ukrainian officials said Monday.

Russian forces struck apartment buildings, offices, data centres and a building belonging to the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine in central Kyiv.

The sustained drone attacks on Ukrainian cities and towns are aimed at weakening the country’s resistance and damaging its economy.

The latest strikes came after a week of diplomatic efforts at the United Nations aimed at advancing negotiations to end Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which began more than four years ago.

Kremlin says peace talks face challenges

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov had said on Monday that prospects for making rapid progress towards a peace settlement remained bleak following recent Ukrainian attacks, including strikes carried out during Russia’s recent parliamentary elections.

"Ukraine will have to pay a price for the actions that have taken place in recent months," Peskov told reporters.

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