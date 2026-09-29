Jaishankar draws the line on Pakistan-sponsored terrorism for India-US ties: 'Lack of understanding could...'

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar drew the red line on terror, specifying that New Delhi's bilateral ties with its allies depend on their acknowledgement of cross-border terrorism originating from India's neighbours.

The statement is being seen as an indirect reference to the recent upswing in US-Pakistan ties and New Delhi's relations with Washington lately.

Jaishankar made the remarks on Tuesday while addressing prominent members of the Indian-American and diaspora community, along with policy experts, at a special conversation hosted by the Asia Society as the high-level week of the 81st session of the UN General Assembly concluded on Monday.

The discussion was moderated by former US diplomat and Asia Society Policy Institute Distinguished Fellow Daniel Russel.

Jaishankar on India-US relations and tariffs issue

Jaishankar was asked about the state of India-US relations, particularly in the context of trade and tariff-related developments over the past year, and what would be required to put the bilateral relationship on a “better track”.

"Well, I think if I stand back and look at the relationship, I note that much of the world has had a more difficult relationship with the US. I mean that may not be a consolation, but that's a reality," Jaishankar said.

'Terrorism is particularly important for India'

Jaishankar then referred to the recent upswing in US-Pakistan ties, particularly since the beginning of US President Donald Trump’s second term in January 2025.

He said differences in the "sensitivities of each country" were among the issues affecting bilateral ties.

"What for us in India is particularly important is the issue of terrorism. That we feel that as a country perhaps there are very few countries which have been subjected to the kind of terrorism that we have from a neighbour as part of a deliberate, conscious policy over many, many decades," Jaishankar said, referring to Pakistan.

He said a lack of understanding or appreciation of India’s concerns could have an impact on its relationship with the US.

"Now, if something which matters so deeply to us, there isn't enough understanding or appreciation or empathy of that, I think that creates a problem too. That you know if one of my primary concerns is not fully appreciated by my partner, then clearly there is an impact of that on the relationship," he said.

Challenges to India-US

The India-US relationship faced turbulence after the Trump administration began its second term, with differences emerging over tariffs, trade, India’s purchases of Russian energy and Washington’s renewed engagement with Pakistan.

In May last year, India launched Operation Sindoor targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir following the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, in which 26 civilians, mostly tourists, were killed. India attributed the attack to The Resistance Front, described as a proxy of Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba.

Trump has repeatedly claimed that he helped stop the India-Pakistan conflict, including in his address to the UN General Assembly last week. India, however, has consistently denied any third-party intervention in stopping the hostilities.

Trump’s engagement with Pakistan

In June last year, after returning from the G7 Leaders’ Summit in Kananaskis, Canada, which Prime Minister Narendra Modi also attended, Trump hosted Pakistan Field Marshal Asim Munir for lunch at the White House.

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Munir later met Trump again at the White House during the UN General Assembly session in September last year. Trump has publicly praised Munir on several occasions, calling him a "Great General. Great Field Marshal, a great guy."

Jaishankar said India would like to see its relationship with the US move forward, while acknowledging that both sides needed to address the issues affecting ties.

"We would certainly hope for and expect the (India-US) relationship to move on an upward trajectory. But I have to be real about the issues that we confront, and to the extent we are able to move ahead on some of these issues, I think we'll have a better relationship.

With inputs from PTI

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