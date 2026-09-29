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Gulveer Singh claims bronze in men's 5000m, becomes 2nd Indian to win 3 medals in one edition of Asian Games

Written By: Koustav Sengupta
Published: ,Updated:

Gulveer Singh won bronze in the men’s 5000m at the Asian Games 2026, clocking 13:32.75. The medal marked his third at the Games, making him the second Indian to win three medals in a single edition of the Asian Games.

Gulveer Singh
Gulveer Singh Image Source : PTI
New Delhi:

Gulveer Singh has claimed bronze in the men’s 5000m relay. He finished the race in 13:32,75 minutes, behind Birhanhu Balew (13:30.79) of Bahrain and Tomonori Yamaguchi (13:31.43). It was his third medal in Asian Games 2026, which made him the second Indian after PT Usha to win three medals in a single edition of the Games. 

Now, despite winning three medals, Gulveer noted that he isn’t quite happy, as he wanted to win a gold and hear the national anthem play. However, he promises to bounce back stronger the next time. 

“I am not satisfied because I had come thinking that my... national anthem would play. That was my single dream, that podium... national anthem should play. That didn't happen, couldn't happen. Now next time... next time we'll see, we will come back working harder,” Gulveer told the broadcaster after his race. 

More to follow..

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