Kejriwal, Sisodia's 'Satyagraha' move to boycott hearing before Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma in excise case

New Delhi:

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal and senior leader Manish Sisodia visited Raj Ghat on Tuesday, choosing to draw inspiration from Mahatma Gandhi’s idea of “Satyagraha” as they stepped away from court proceedings in the ongoing excise policy case. The visit came shortly after both leaders indicated that they would not appear in person or send legal representatives to the Delhi High Court hearing related to the matter.

Earlier in the day, Kejriwal shared on social media that he and Sisodia would be visiting Raj Ghat at noon to seek what he described as “Bapu’s blessings.”

Decision to boycott court appearance

In a video message, Kejriwal explained his decision, stating that he would neither appear before the court nor be represented by any lawyer in the case before Justice Swarnkanta. However, he also clarified that legal options remain open for the future, including the possibility of approaching the Supreme Court if required.

He described the move as a form of peaceful protest inspired by Gandhi’s teachings, framing it as a moral stand rather than a withdrawal from legal rights.

Concerns raised over judicial process

Manish Sisodia also conveyed a similar stance through a letter addressed to Justice Swarnkanta, expressing a lack of confidence in the current proceedings. In his remarks, Kejriwal also raised concerns about possible bias and conflict of interest within the case.

He referred to ideological differences and questioned the neutrality of the process, citing the involvement of central agencies and legal representatives linked to the government.

Stand of AAP leadership

Despite the boycott, both leaders made it clear that their decision does not shut the door on future legal remedies. Kejriwal emphasised that they remain free to challenge any court decision at a higher level when the time comes.