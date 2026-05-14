Chennai Super Kings name Dian Forrester as replacement signing for injured Jamie Overton

New Delhi:

Chennai Super Kings have come forward and announced South Africa’s batting all-rounder Dian Forrester as a replacement signing for the injured Jamie Overton for the remaining IPL (Indian Premier League) 2026 season. It is worth noting that Overton was ruled out of the ongoing IPL season due to an injury to his right thigh.

Forrester will be joining CSK for a price of Rs 75 lakh. It is interesting to note that the 25-year-old will hope to get some much-needed experience from the IPL and will hope to convert it into international cricket as well.

Notably, Forrester made his international debut in March 2026 and has played five games for South Africa so far, having scored 83 runs to his name. He hopes to get chances in Chennai Super Kings, and it could be interesting to see how CSK utilises him in the upcoming games.

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Chennai Super Kings aim to break into the top four

Speaking of Chennai Super Kings, despite getting off to a horrendous start to the tournament, the five-time champions will aim to break into the top four with their next game. The side, led by Ruturaj Gaikwad, is all set to take on Lucknow Super Giants in their next game. The two sides will meet at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on May 15th, and considering LSG’s form, Chennai will aim to put in a good performance.

With 11 matches played, Lucknow has only managed to win three and has lost the remaining eight matches in the season and sits in 10th place in the standings. On the other hand, Chennai Super Kings sits in fifth place in the standings with six wins and five losses in 11 matches, and they will aim to register their 7th win of the ongoing season.

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