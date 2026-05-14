Ahead of Ramayana, Ranbir Kapoor buys land in Ayodhya worth Rs 3.31 crore | Details

New Delhi:

Ranbir Kapoor has made a major real estate investment in Ayodhya. The actor purchased a land parcel at The Sarayu, a premium plotted development by The House of Abhinandan Lodha (HoABL). This development comes ahead of the release of his upcoming film, Ramayana - Part 1, where he plays Lord Rama.

Ranbir Kapoor buys land in Ayodhya

The transaction is valued at around Rs 3.31 crore for a 2,134 sq ft plot. Speaking about the investment, Ranbir Kapoor said, “I believe Ayodhya has chosen me, and I have just answered this calling. Ayodhya is deep rooted in our history and is a critical part of our cultural fabric. This land at The Sarayu became my gateway to ensuring this becomes a part of my legacy for my family. HoABL made this journey seamless, transparent and easy with their fully digital process.”

The Sarayu is a 75-acre project located on the banks of the Sarayu River in Ayodhya. According to the developers, the project will include a grand clubhouse, more than 35 lifestyle amenities and a five-acre fully vegetarian luxury hotel by The Leela.

Ranbir Kapoor's first look as Lord Rama

In April, producer Namit Malhotra unveiled a special teaser introducing ‘Rama’ from Ramayana, giving audiences their first proper glimpse of Ranbir Kapoor in the iconic role. The teaser also offered brief looks at Yash as Ravana, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman. The tagline of the project read: "Before there were heroes, there was Rama".

What makes Rama such an enduring figure is not just his strength, but the choices he makes throughout his journey. Time and again, he walks away from power and personal comfort to uphold duty and righteousness. Revered as Maryada Purushottama, Rama symbolises discipline, dignity and moral balance, even during exile, heartbreak and injustice.

When is Ramayana Part 1 releasing?

Produced by Namit Malhotra and directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana has been adapted for the screen by acclaimed writer Shridhar Raghavan. The film also brings together Oscar-winning composers Hans Zimmer and AR Rahman for its music.

The epic saga is being developed as a two-part cinematic project. Ramayana Part 1 is scheduled to release during Diwali 2026, while Part 2, currently in production, is expected to arrive in theatres globally during Diwali 2027.

Also read: Ramayana: Ranbir Kapoor's film won't begin with Lord Rama's story; opening scene details revealed