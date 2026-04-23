Ramayana: Ranbir Kapoor's film won't begin with Lord Rama's story; opening scene details revealed

New Delhi:

Namit Malhotra-produced Ramayana has already grabbed attention with its visually rich first glimpse, but there’s more going on beneath the surface than meets the eye. That striking opening battle sequence teased in the introduction of Lord Rama is not just there for scale or spectacle. It draws from a lesser-known but significant part of the epic that many viewers may not immediately recognise.

The story behind Ramayana's opening scene

Well before the story shifts to Lord Rama, the Ramayana will explore the rise of Ravana. After taking over Lanka, Ravana dethrones his half-brother Kubera, who once ruled the golden city. But that moment is only the start of something bigger.

Driven by pride and the need to assert dominance, Ravana goes after Kubera all the way to Alakapuri, believed to be near Mount Kailash. This is not just a chase for power. It reflects his urge to eliminate any remaining challenge and establish complete control across realms.

Why this moment matters for Ramayana

As an opening, this sequence does a lot. It brings together scale, emotion, and conflict. It feels cinematic from the very first frame. A battle near Mount Kailash, with celestial forces clashing and Ravana asserting himself, has the ability to pull viewers at the word go.

In fact, it also changes how we see Ravana. He is not just the antagonist in Rama’s story. He comes across as a character shaped by ambition and power. It adds depth and gives the narrative a stronger base.

When will Ramayana release?

Ramayana brings together a powerful cast, with Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Hanuman and Ravi Dubey as Lakshmana. The two-part film helmed by Nitesh Tiwari, is set to release in IMAX worldwide, with Part 1 arriving on Diwali 2026 and Part 2 following in Diwali 2027.

Also read: Ramayana: Yash opens up on the epic's timeless appeal and why it's meant for the big screen