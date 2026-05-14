Grassroot sentiment, Muslim League's backing: Why Congress chose VD Satheesan as Kerala CM

Thiruvananthapuram:

After much delay and suspense lasting over 10 days, Congress on Thursday finally picked VD Satheesan as the Kerala Chief Minister after much brainstorming over him or KC Venugopal, a party veteran considered close to the top brass.

The leadership chose VD Satheesan after intense consultations, internal feedback and pressure from alliance partner Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), signalling that grassroots support and public sentiment outweighed Delhi-level backing in the final decision.

About VD Satheesan

Satheesan, who served as the Leader of Opposition before the UDF’s sweeping victory in the 2026 Kerala Assembly elections, emerged as the consensus choice despite strong lobbying for senior Congress leader KC Venugopal. The UDF secured 102 seats in the 140-member Assembly, returning to power with a decisive mandate.

A six-time MLA, Satheesan retained the Paravur constituency with 78,658 votes, defeating CPI candidate ET Taison Master by a margin of 20,600 votes. He has represented the constituency continuously since 2001 and built a strong connection with local voters over the last 25 years.

Grassroots sentiment over leadership's choice

Congress sources said the turning point came after protests and discontent surfaced following the Congress Legislature Party meeting. The reaction reportedly forced the party high command to reconsider whether ignoring grassroots sentiment could damage the party politically.

As part of a wider consultation process, the Congress leadership summoned all working presidents, former KPCC chiefs and members of the disciplinary committee to Delhi. Senior leaders were specifically asked whether the growing social media campaign backing Satheesan reflected the genuine public mood on the ground. According to party insiders, most leaders warned that sidelining Satheesan could alienate grassroots workers and supporters.

The leadership also consulted senior Congress veterans, including AK Antony, before arriving at the final decision.

Muslim League's support

IUML's support played a major role in strengthening Satheesan’s claim. The Indian Union Muslim League, one of the Congress-led UDF’s most influential allies, had consistently backed Satheesan for the Chief Minister’s post.

Sources said the IUML repeatedly conveyed its preference to the Congress leadership, arguing that Satheesan’s appointment would ensure coalition stability and maintain the alliance’s momentum, especially in northern Kerala.

The IUML remains politically influential in several constituencies across north Kerala, including the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat and around 10 to 12 Assembly segments where the party holds significant sway.

Why KV Venugopal was snubbed

The decision is also being viewed as a political message from Rahul Gandhi. Party insiders believe the leadership wanted to demonstrate that even leaders considered close to the high command cannot secure top positions without strong public support and grassroots acceptability.

KC Venugopal did enjoy support among several MLAs, partly because many legislators from his faction had received party tickets. Some leaders also believe MLAs were reluctant to oppose him openly because of his proximity to Rahul Gandhi at the national level.

At the same time, Satheesan himself is considered close to Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi. Congress insiders point out that Sonia Gandhi had earlier played a key role in appointing him as Leader of Opposition in the Kerala Assembly in 2021.

Although Venugopal worked extensively to strengthen the Congress campaign in Kerala, mobilising resources and resolving internal factional disputes, many within the party felt his absence from active state politics over the last six years weakened his public connect compared to Satheesan, who remained consistently active in Kerala politics and emerged as the face of the UDF’s campaign against the Left government.

Born in 1964 in Nettoor near Kochi, Satheesan comes from a grassroots Congress background rather than the Delhi power structure. A trained lawyer and social worker, he began his political journey through the Kerala Students Union before steadily rising through the ranks of the Congress party.

As Opposition leader since 2021, Satheesan became one of the most vocal critics of the Left government on governance and political issues, helping shape the UDF’s aggressive campaign strategy ahead of the 2026 elections.

Also read: What Satheesan predicted about Kerala four-months ago in interview with India TV turned into reality