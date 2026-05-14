Cannes 2026: Why Aishwarya Rai's iconic mustard-yellow saree from Devdas screening is trending again

New Delhi:

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is a Cannes veteran. Every year, the actor arrives at the French Riviera in its last leg and charms fans with her look and grace. As the world waits for Aishwarya to take over the red carpet yet again, her 2002 iconic golden saree look from Cannes is going viral. Wonder why? Let's find out.

Aishwarya Rai's iconic golden saree Cannes look

In 2002, Aishwarya Rai looked like a dream in a mustard-yellow Kanjeevaram saree designed by Neeta Lulla, heavy jewellery and a bindi as she arrived at Cannes with Shah Rukh Khan and Sanjay Leela Bhansali for the world premiere of Devdas. While the film received a stellar response, Aishwarya's look became iconic. Even now, her photos and videos in the saree go viral. Alia Bhatt, who marked her presence at Cannes, recently recalled Aishwarya's look during an interview. First, take a look at Aishwarya's most viral Cannes look:

What did Alia Bhatt say about Aishwarya Rai at Cannes?

Before walking the red carpet at Cannes on May 13, Alia spoke to British Vogue. She said, “A Cannes look that actually goes down in my memory as absolutely iconic would have to be Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at the Devdas premiere. The beautiful saree that she wore and just her face, it was iconic.”

When will Aishwarya Rai walk the Cannes 2026 red carpet?

Aishwarya has been a part of Cannes for about 24 years now. She will reportedly be a part of the film festival and walk the red carpet on May 22.

Apart from Alia and Aishwarya, Tara Sutaria will make her Cannes debut this year. Urvashi Rautela has walked the red carpet, followed by several influencers. Aditi Rao Hydari and Punjabi actor-singer Ammy Virk will also be seen at Cannes soon.

On the work front, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was last seen in Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan films.

Also read: Cannes 2026: Alia Bhatt embraces vintage glam and nose pin on Day 2, fans call her 'desi Bridgerton'