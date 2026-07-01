LPG commercial cylinders prices slashed by Rs 183.50: Check revised rates

New Delhi:

In a major relief to the commercial sector, oil marketing companies have reduced the price of a 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder by Rs 183.50. This decision will provide relief to restaurants, dhabas, hotels, and those involved in the food and beverage business. The new prices for commercial LPG cylinders have come into effect from today, July 1, 2026.

19-kg cylinder available for Rs 2,930

After today's latest reduction, the price of a 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder has now become Rs 2,930. Prior to this reduction, this cylinder was available for Rs 3,113.50. However, oil marketing companies have not provided any relief to domestic consumers this time. The price of a 14.2-kg domestic LPG cylinder remains unchanged at Rs 942.

The US and Israeli attacks on Iran on February 28 of this year triggered a severe energy crisis worldwide. Following the US and Israeli attacks, Iran blocked the movement of ships carrying crude oil and gas through the Strait of Hormuz, which is under its control. This disruption in supply led to a sharp rise in the prices of petrol, diesel, and gas worldwide.

Prices of LPG cylinders in other cities

Commercial cylinder prices have also been reduced in other cities across the country. In Lucknow, the price has dropped from Rs 3,236 to Rs 3,052.50. In Kolkata, the cylinder will now be available for Rs 3,081.50, down from Rs 3,255.50 previously. In Patna, the new price has also been implemented, making the 19-kg commercial cylinder cost Rs 3,227.

Meanwhile, the central government has also amended regulations governing the export of petrol. Effective July 1, the government has increased the Special Additional Excise Duty (SAED) on petrol exports to Rs 4 per liter. Previously, this duty was Rs 1.5 per liter.

Commercial LPG cylinders price hiked four times recently

Commercial LPG cylinder prices in India were increased four times in total after the energy supply disruption from the Strait of Hormuz. Citing heavy losses, oil marketing companies increased prices by Rs 144 in March, Rs 195.50 in April, and Rs 993 in May. Subsequently, the price of commercial LPG cylinders was increased by Rs 42 in June. Thus, the price of a 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder was increased by Rs 1374.50 in four installments.

Regarding the 14.2 kg LPG cylinder used in homes, the price was also increased by Rs 89 in two installments. Oil marketing companies first increased the price of a 14.2 kg LPG cylinder by Rs 60 in March. This was followed by an increase of Rs 29 in June.

Also Read: Centre withdraws all restrictions on commercial LPG supply as West Asia crisis improves

Also Read: Commercial LPG become costlier from June 1; cost up by Rs 42 in Delhi