Cannes 2026: Alia Bhatt embraces full desi glam in saree and nose pin on Day 2

New Delhi:

Alia Bhatt brought pure glamour to her Cannes 2026 debut, and going by her latest appearances, her streak of elegance shows no signs of slowing down. On Day 2, the actress channelled her inner desi glam in a saree and just the right accessories - a nose pin and an umbrella.

What did Alia Bhatt wear on Cannes Day 2?

Alia Bhatt's Day 2 Cannes look is already creating waves online. For the inauguration of the Bharat Pavilion at the Cannes Film Festival 2026, the actor chose a beige saree, which she accessorised with a bindi, nose pin and haath phool. While walking towards the venue, the actress was seen carrying an umbrella, customised as per outfit. She was seen posing with filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker in some of the photos. Take a look:

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