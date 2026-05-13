Vijay, under pressure from allies, removes Rickey Radhan Pandit Vettrivel as his OSD

New Delhi:

Vijay has removed Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) spokesperson Rickey Radhan Pandit Vettrivel from the post of Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister after the appointment triggered backlash from alliance partners and political allies. An official order issued by the Public (Estt-IV) Department on May 13, 2026 confirmed that the appointment made a day earlier had been revoked.

The government document stated, “The orders issued regarding the appointment of Thiru. Rickey Radhan Pandit Vettrivel as Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to Chief Minister (Political) vide in the reference 2nd cited is hereby revoked.” The order was signed by Principal Secretary to Government Reeta Harish Thakkar and referred to a note from the Chief Minister’s Office dated May 12, 2026.

The controversy began after Vijay appointed Vettrivel as Officer on Special Duty (Political), a role linked to political coordination and advisory work within the Chief Minister’s Office.

The move quickly drew criticism from allies, especially because Vettrivel is widely known in political circles as an astrologer and a close associate of Vijay.

Ahead of the floor test in the Assembly, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) MLA Vaani Arasu urged the government to prioritise scientific thinking over astrology and beliefs considered superstition.

“Our government should give importance to scientific thinking and not astrology,” he said.

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) spokesperson TKS Elangovan also criticised the appointment.

“What can an astrologer do? He can only make predictions,” Elangovan said.

Several alliance partners, including Manithaneya Jananayaga Katchi (MJK), Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK), Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) and Communist Party of India (Marxist), also opposed the decision.

Over the past few years, Vettrivel has emerged as a visible figure around the actor-turned-politician during key political and personal events. After the launch of TVK, he was appointed as one of the party’s spokespersons and became active in television debates and public discussions defending the party’s positions.

He is considered part of Vijay’s trusted circle and has reportedly played a role in political communication and coordination since the formation of the party.