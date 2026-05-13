PM Modi orders cut in his convoy size: Several CMs and ministers follow suit, check details

New Delhi:

PM Modi a few days ago appealed to the citizens of the country to reduce their consumption of petrol and diesel to save resources, to refrain from purchasing gold for a year, and to postpone foreign travel. Now, PM Modi himself has started to put these measures into practice. Following PM Modi's directive, the number of vehicles in his official convoy is being reduced by approximately 50 percent. PM Modi has emphasized the inclusion of electric vehicles in his convoy; however, no new electric vehicles will be purchased for this purpose. PM Modi had appealed to the public to curtail their expenses during a rally in Hyderabad. Subsequently, the impact of this appeal became visible during his visits to Vadodara and Guwahati, where the number of vehicles in PM Modi's convoy was significantly lower compared to previous occasions.

Following PM Modi's appeal, Home Minister Amit Shah and Chief Ministers of BJP-ruled states have also started to implement PM Modi's counsel.

PM Modi significantly reduces his convoy size

Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself significantly reduced his convoy size, days after he made an appeal for austerity and urged the citizens to curb the use of fuel-driven vehicles. A downsizing in the prime minister's convoy was implemented in his recent domestic visits, official sources said. The reduction was done while maintaining essential security components as per SPG protocol.

Amit Shah reduces convoy size to less than half

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has reduced the size of his convoy to less than half following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "seven appeals" for responsible fuel consumption amid the West Asia crisis. The reduction in the number of vehicles in the Home Minister's convoy has been implemented as part of a broader effort within the government to promote efficient use of resources while maintaining all mandatory security arrangements.

The development comes shortly after Prime Minister Modi significantly reduced the size of his own convoy during recent domestic visits to Gujarat and Assam while retaining all essential security components mandated under Special Protection Group (SPG) protocols.

CM Yogi issues orders to reduce size of his own convoy

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has issued orders to reduce the size of his own convoy—as well as those of his state ministers—by 50 percent. This directive was announced on May 12, 2026, during a high-level meeting in Lucknow, as part of a broader austerity measure aimed at cutting fuel consumption amid global energy price volatility. The 50% reduction applies to the Chief Minister, ministers, and other high-ranking state officials.

Delhi CM orders curbs on official vehicles

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has ordered curbs on the official vehicles used by ministers, MLAs and other public representatives. The step has been taken in alignment with the message of PM Modi. She also urged residents of Delhi to adopt car poolingRekha Gupta's move comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi made seven appeals to citizens to contribute towards economic resilience by reducing dependence on imported fuel and adopting environmentally sustainable alternatives amid the West Asia conflict.

In a post on X on late Tuesday, Rekha Gupta said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called upon the citizens of the country to save petrol-diesel and make energy conservation a people's movement, in view of the current global situation. In internalising this important appeal of Hon'ble Prime Minister ji, a decision has been taken to limit the number of vehicles for departmental work. I and all my Cabinet colleagues, all MLAs of the Bharatiya Janata Party, public representatives, officers of the Delhi government, and all departments will also use the minimum number of vehicles as per requirement and prioritise carpooling and public transport."

Bihar CM Samrat Chaudhary reduces convoy size

Following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal, Bihar CM Samrat Chaudhary has taken several key decisions regarding diesel and petrol conservation. In a post on X, he said the number of vehicles in the CM’s motorcade will be reduced.

“Ministers, elected representatives, and officials have been urged to attend events without bringing additional vehicles. The general public has been encouraged to utilise the Metro, buses, auto-rickshaws, and other modes of public transport. Directives issued to conduct government meetings via video conferencing,” he said.

He also stetated that an advisory has been issued to promote 'Work from Home' arrangements in both government and private offices and an appeal has been made to observe one day a week as a 'No Vehicle Day.'

Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal reduces convoy to 5 cars

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma also ordered a minimum of cars in his convoy, following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's push for austerity amid the West Asia crisis. He was seen moving in a reduced cavalcade of five cars on Wednesday.

Sharma has instructed that no unnecessary vehicles should be used in his convoy, which must be kept at a minimum. Similar instructions have been issued to the chief secretary and other state officials, the spokesperson said.

MP CM Mohan Yadav reduces number of vehicles in his cavalcade

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Tuesday reduced the number of vehicles in his cavalcade until further orders, responding to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for austerity measures, including reducing fuel consumption, an official said. In a cabinet meeting on Monday, Yadav appealed to members of the Council of Ministers to reduce petrol and diesel consumption in the national interest and batted for the use of public transport, an official said.

As part of austerity measures to be in force until further orders, the Chief Minister's cavalcade will consist of only eight vehicles instead of 13 earlier. No vehicle rallies will be organised during his visits, the official said. All ministers will use minimum number of vehicles during their travels. Instructions have also been issued that newly-appointed corporation and board officials should assume office with simplicity and avoid organising vehicle rallies, the official said.

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PM Modi cuts down his convoy size by 50%, sets example on balanced use of resources