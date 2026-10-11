Delhi traffic advisory for October 11: Check affected routes and diversions

New Delhi:

Delhi Traffic Police has announced traffic diversions across around 30 key intersections and road stretches in New Delhi and Central Delhi on Sunday, October 11, citing the prevailing law and order situation. The restrictions began at 6 am and will be implemented or adjusted depending on the situation on the ground.

The advisory comes amid protests planned around Jantar Mantar by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), which has sought the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. Delhi Police had denied permission for the planned protest, citing law and order concerns.

The traffic police have advised commuters to avoid non-essential travel and keep extra time in hand if travelling through New Delhi and Central Delhi to reach railway stations, inter-state bus terminals (ISBTs) or the airport. The restrictions may be relaxed or tightened following real-time assessments.

Which roads will be affected in Delhi?

According to the traffic advisory, vehicle movement may be affected at the following locations and adjoining stretches from 6 am on October 11.

Routes covered under the advisory include:

Roundabout Shankar Road-Vande Mataram T-Point towards New Delhi

Dhaula Kuan Flyover

Roundabout Jhandewalan

Roundabout Panchkuian

Roundabout Mandi House

Dr Dinesh Nandini Dalmia Chowk (W-Point)

Ram Charan Aggarwal Chowk (A-Point)

Minto Road and Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg

Guru Nanak Chowk

Chemsford Road-Outer Circle Connaught Place T-Point

Bharion Road-MGM (Ring Road) T-Point

Lodhi Road Flyover

Roundabout Neela Gumbad

Madarsa T-Point

Roundabout Samrat Hotel

Sardar Patel Marg-Panchsheel Marg crossing

Under Bhikaji Cama Place

Under Moti Bagh Flyover

Ring Road-San Martin Marg T-Point

Roundabout Ashoka Road-Jantar Mantar Road

Roundabout Windsor Palace

Tolstoy-Janpath crossing

Roundabout Rail Bhawan

Jai Singh Road-Sansad Marg crossing

Outer Circle Connaught Place-Barakhamba Road T-Point

Roundabout Gol Dak Khana

Roundabout Patel Chowk

Jai Singh Road-Ashoka Road T-Point

Roundabout RML Hospital

Outer Circle Connaught Place-Sansad Marg T-Point.

What commuters should keep in mind

The Delhi Traffic Police has advised people to plan their journeys in advance, particularly if they need to travel through Central Delhi or New Delhi to reach the airport, railway stations or ISBTs.

Commuters have also been asked to avoid non-essential travel through affected areas. Since traffic arrangements will depend on the prevailing situation, diversions may change during the day.

Also read:

45 Delhi Metro stations reopened after 25-hour closure amid CJP's anti-CEC protest