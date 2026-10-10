CJP calls for fresh protest at Jantar Mantar on Sunday, Delhi Police issues traffic advisory

New Delhi:

The Cockroach Janta Party on Saturday called for a fresh protest at Jantar Mantar on Sunday at 10 am and declared that ongoing civil disobedience and street protests will continue across the country until Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar resigns and accountability is established over the alleged deletion and manipulation of 13 crore votes.

CJP says it would not retreat despite detentions

While addressing a press conference after police detained protesters, activists and political leaders during Saturday's demonstrations, Ajinkya Shinde, the CJP's national organisation in-charge, said the party would not retreat despite the detentions. "The government must have thought we will return home after the detentions today. This fear of Modi, Shah shows we have won half the fight," said Shinde.

We will not go back till Gyanesh Kumar resigns: CJP

He said, "As many people as you detain, we will not go back till Gyanesh Kumar resigns. We will head to Jantar Mantar again at 10 am on Sunday." He urged people to join the demonstration in large numbers and continue protesting even if stopped by the police. The CJP said civil disobedience and street protests would continue across the country until accountability was fixed over the alleged deletion and manipulation of 13 crore votes.

The CJP also condemned the detention of party leaders and other protesters during Saturday's demonstrations, alleging that the authorities had imposed an "undeclared Emergency" in the national capital to prevent people from assembling peacefully.

CJP claims more than 15,000 people detained

He also claimed that more than 15,000 people, including students, civil society members and political figures, had faced detentions and police action. Moreover, he alleged that restrictions on transport services and the deployment of signal jammers were aimed at suppressing peaceful protests.

Delhi Police issues traffic advisory

In the meantime, Delhi Traffic Police warned of possible restrictions across New Delhi and central Delhi on Sunday, October 11, in view of the law-and-order situation. Delhi Police said diversions may come into effect from 6 am, depending on the prevailing situation, the advisory said. Delhi Police added that several major roads and intersections could be affected, including areas around Jantar Mantar, Sansad Marg, Connaught Place, Mandi House, Rail Bhawan, Patel Chowk, Dhaula Kuan, Lodhi Road and Sardar Patel Marg.

Police said the regular commuters travelling through New Delhi and central Delhi towards railway stations, inter-state bus terminals and the airport have been advised to allow extra travel time. The police have also requested people to avoid non-essential travel.

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