Delhi CJP protest: Over 7,000 detained, Wangchuk warns of hunger strike over 'undeclared emergency'

New Delhi:

Officials on Saturday said over 7,000 protestors were detained during CJP's anti-CEC protest and police are likely to file FIR in alleged assault against its security personnel. In the meantime, Delhi CM Rekha Gupta said the national capital will not be held hostage as it voted for development and PM Modi. She said Rahul Gandhi, Arvind Kejriwal who were rejected by people are trying to turn Delhi into battleground with their B-Team CJP.

We felt like we were being kidnapped: Mamata

Former West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee said, "We wanted to go to Jantar Mantar because Abhijeet Dipke had invited us several times to attend his programme. Earlier, I did not get an opportunity to go there. So, when I came to Delhi this time, I thought I should definitely attend his programme. The INDIA Alliance also had a programme yesterday. When we arrived there, the first thing we did was ask the police personnel deployed outside our residence whether we would be allowed to go to Jantar Mantar. They said they would not let us go there and would stop us on the way... Our only intention is that if the issue is genuine, then everybody should support them... We were sitting at the bus stand in front of our house because we weren't being allowed to pass; we had come to show support... Then the police force arrived and said that not even three people could stay together... We sat there, keeping a distance between our groups of three. Then, within a minute, they removed us—forcibly taking us away in a prison van, as if we were wanted criminals. I have never experienced anything like this—being arrested and put into a police van... They drove us around for two hours... We went to one police station, then another, and another; at each one, they said there was no space. Eventually, we felt like we were being kidnapped. If people aren't allowed to walk, sit, or even have the media cover the event, then who is this democracy for? Actions like this only heighten the importance of the movement."

Wangchuk warns of hunger strike

Meanwhile, climate activist and education reformer Sonam Wangchuk on Saturday condemned the arrests of student and youth leaders in Delhi intended to stall the CJP protest, describing the situation as reminiscent of an "undeclared emergency" in the country.

He urged the government to stop the arrests and resolve the issues through dialogue, Wangchuk warned that he may consider a peaceful sit-in, hunger strike or march in Leh or Delhi if the curbs are not withdrawn within the next 24 hours.

Taking to X to share his message following reports of large-scale arrests in Delhi intended to scuttle the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) scheduled protest at Jantar Mantar demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in electoral rolls, the activist said, "I had never imagined that the biggest democracy in the world would be under an undeclared emergency.

Several leaders detained by police

Ahead of the protest, the government imposed heavy security deployment and restrictions in the national capital. Authorities detained several opposition leaders, including former chief ministers Arvind Kejriwal, Mamata Banerjee, Pinarayi Vijayan and Manik Sarkar, as they attempted to join the protest.

There is conspiracy to create anarchy in Delhi: Education Minister

On the ongoing protest in Delhi’s Jantar Mantar, Union Education Minister Pralhad Joshi on Saturday said there is a massive conspiracy to create anarchy in Delhi and if the CJP wants to engage in politics, they should announce the formation of a political party. “Hurling abuses at the Prime Minister, the Home Minister, and the Election Commission is not right for democracy; nor is it part of our culture," he said.

BJP calls CJP protest ‘a flop show’

Earlier in the day, the BJP said the protest meant to take the city "hostage" turned out to be a "flop show" and the BJP also accusing Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi of spreading anarchy in cahoots with foreign powers, likening him to Mir Jafar. It was a victory of democracy over "mob rule", BJP leader Sambit Patra said, as hundreds of youths and several politicians who headed to Jantar Mantar were detained by Delhi Police.

Also Read:

INDIA bloc leaders to hold demonstration in Delhi on Monday to protect voting rights