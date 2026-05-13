PM Modi cuts down his convoy size, sets example on balanced use of resources

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has once again delivered a strong message on simplicity and balanced use of resources by significantly reducing the size of his convoy during recent domestic visits. The move is being seen as an effort by the Prime Minister to lead by example without compromising security arrangements.

According to reports, during his recent visits to Vadodara and Guwahati, PM Modi reduced the number of vehicles accompanying his convoy compared to previous tours. The decision was reportedly implemented while strictly adhering to security protocols laid down by the Special Protection Group (SPG). While all essential security vehicles remained part of the convoy, the number of additional accompanying vehicles was curtailed.

PM Modi sets personal example

It is noteworthy that the reduction in the size of PM Modi's convoy was implemented immediately following a speech he delivered in Hyderabad. This move is also being viewed through the lens of administrative efficiency, public convenience, and traffic management. Often, during VVIP movements, long traffic jams ensue, causing inconvenience to ordinary citizens. Furthermore, following his appeal for the prudent use of fuel, the Prime Minister has sent a positive message by personally reducing the size of his own convoy.

Message of better resource utilization

Discussions regarding PM Modi's decision have intensified within both political and administrative circles. In several states, including Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh, directives have been issued to reduce the size of convoys for officials ranging from Chief Ministers to cabinet ministers.

This initiative is expected to convey a message to the public regarding the optimal utilization of government resources and the reduction of unnecessary expenditure. However, security agencies have also affirmed that, despite the reduction in the convoy's size, PM Modi's overall security apparatus remains fully robust and uncompromised.

PM Modi's appeal to people

It is worth noting that in a recent speech delivered in Hyderabad, PM Modi appealed to the public to cooperate in conserving foreign exchange. He urged people to refrain from purchasing gold for the next year. He suggested that the practices adopted during the COVID-19 era, such as working from home, conducting online meetings, and utilizing video conferencing, should continue to be embraced. Given that petrol and diesel prices are rising globally, conserving fuel has become essential.

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