India roar past Pakistan 5-3 in Hockey World Cup 2026, book top-8 spot in thrilling clash

New Delhi:

The Indian men's hockey team delivered when it mattered most, defeating arch-rivals Pakistan 5-3 in a high-voltage Pool D clash at the Hockey World Cup 2026 in Amstelveen. After suffering a setback against England in their previous outing, India bounced back in style to keep their campaign alive and secure their place in the top eight. With their World Cup hopes hanging in the balance, Harmanpreet Singh and his men produced a confident display against Pakistan. India controlled the contest from the opening quarter and never allowed their opponents to take complete control of the game.

India dominate Pakistan from the start

India came into the contest under pressure following their defeat to England. The Pakistan clash was therefore a crucial opportunity for the team to get their campaign back on track, and the players responded with an attacking approach right from the opening whistle. The Indian team established its authority early and carried that momentum through the match. India eventually finished the contest 5-3, extending their dominance over Pakistan in recent hockey encounters.

Harmanpreet and Abhishek lead India's charge

Captain Harmanpreet Singh once again proved his importance to the Indian team and scored twice in the crucial encounter. Abhishek was equally influential, finding the net twice as India maintained their grip on the contest. Hardik Singh also got on the scoresheet, completing India's five-goal tally. The trio's contribution ensured that Pakistan's three goals were not enough to derail India's march into the next stage.

Pakistan hit back, but India keep control

India resumed the second quarter with the same attacking intent. In the 20th minute, Harmanpreet converted another penalty corner to score his second goal of the match and put India 3-0 ahead. Pakistan finally opened its account a minute later, with Shahid Hannan finding the net in the 21st minute. But India's response was immediate.

Abhishek struck again in the 23rd minute to restore India's three-goal advantage and make it 4-1. Pakistan continued to push forward and Sufyan Khan scored in the 24th minute, reducing the deficit to 4-2. India nevertheless managed to keep their composure and entered half-time with a two-goal advantage.

Hardik Singh extends India's lead

India came out strongly after the interval and soon restored their three-goal cushion. Hardik Singh converted a penalty opportunity in the third quarter to make it 5-2. Pakistan tried repeatedly to find a way back into the contest, but India's defensive organisation prevented the opponents from turning their pressure into another goal during the quarter. With India leading 5-2, the match appeared to be firmly in their control heading into the final 15 minutes.

Pakistan launch late fightback

Pakistan refused to go down without a fight and managed to reduce the gap once again in the fourth quarter. Shahid Hannan scored his second goal of the match in the 45th minute, making it 5-3 and giving Pakistan renewed hope. However, India held their nerve during the closing stages. Pakistan could not find another breakthrough which allowed the Indian team to close out a memorable 5-3 victory.

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