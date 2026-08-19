ED takes big action in money laundering case linked to Jauhar University, raids 10 locations

Lucknow:

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday took a significant action in a money laundering case linked to Mohammad Ali Jauhar University in Rampur. The ED's Lucknow Zonal Office conducted searched at 10 locations across Rampur, Saharanpur, and Delhi under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). According to the ED, the investigation pertains to the alleged illegal acquisition of land for the university and the alleged misappropriation of government funds. Allegations regarding the diversion of government funds for the construction of university buildings are also being investigated.

Investigation initiated based on 27 FIRs

The ED stated that the investigation under the PMLA was initiated based on 26 FIRs registered by the Uttar Pradesh Police at the Azim Nagar police station in Rampur and one FIR registered at the Rampur Kotwali police station. These FIRs contain allegations of extortion, fraud, forgery, and criminal conspiracy. These offenses come under the category of 'scheduled offenses' under the PMLA.

Allegations of illegal encroachment on farmers' and government land

According to the ED, the FIRs and investigations by various agencies allege that Mohammad Ali Jauhar University—through its Chancellor, Mohammad Azam Khan, and others—allegedly acquired farmers' land and land classified as 'Enemy Property' (belonging to the Government of India) in an illegal manner.

The ED is now tracing the money trail regarding the 'proceeds of crime' in this entire matter. Aspects such as how the money was generated, concealed, held, and utilized are being investigated.

Documents and digital records seized during raids

During the searches, the ED seized several crucial documents, records, and digital materials. As per the updates from the agency, these include records related to alleged bogus donations received by the trust. The ED stated that it is attempting to uncover the entire money laundering network and the financial transactions involved by examining these documents and digital records.

Last week, the Maulana Mohammad Ali Jauhar University requested that relevant master plan and rules of Rampur, which were applicable at the time the varsity's buildings were constructed, be considered by the Moradabad Divisional Commissioner's court while deciding the demolition case before it. The Divisional Commissioner's court heard arguments of both sides before it and listed the next hearing in the matter on August 25.

The dispute comes from a July 15 order issued by the Rampur Development Authority (RDA), directing the university administration to demolish 38 of its 40 buildings within 15 days, alleging they had been constructed without approved building plans under the Uttar Pradesh Urban Planning and Development Act, 1973.

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