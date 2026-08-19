Blast at CNG pump in Delhi's Tikri Kalan; one dead, five others injured while refuelling truck

New Delhi:

A blast at a CNG station in Delhi's Tikri Kalan area left one dead and six others injured while a truck was being refuelled with compressed natural gas on Wednesday. The death of a person was confirmed by the Delhi Police. According to the initial information, the incident took place during CNG filling at the pump. The injured persons were reportedly present at the station when the blast occurred.

According to the Delhi Fire Service, the incident was reported at 3.37 pm. People who were standing close to the truck sustained injuries in the explosion and were subsequently taken to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.

Six fire tenders rushed to the spot

Soon after receiving information about the blast, the Delhi Fire Service dispatched six fire tenders to the spot. Fire personnel reached the CNG station and took precautionary measures to ensure that the situation did not escalate further.

The injured were transported to a nearby hospital, where they are currently undergoing treatment. Officials said further information about the condition of those injured is awaited.

Exact cause of explosion yet to be determined

The precise reason behind the explosion has not been established so far. A fire service officer said an investigation will be undertaken to determine what caused the truck's gas tank to explode during refuelling.

Fire service personnel also carried out the necessary safety measures at the site and brought the situation under control. Officials are assessing the circumstances surrounding the incident as the probe continues.