167 roads blocked, water supply disrupted in Himachal, IMD predicts heavy rains till August 20

Shimla:

At least 167 roads, including a national highway, are blocked across Himachal Pradesh as a result of torrential rains. Around 130 transformers and 222 drinking water supply schemes have also been disrupted, officials said on Wednesday. As per the updates from the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC), Mandi has reported the highest number of road blockages, with 84 roads, including the National Highway-3 near Dharampur. Kullu has 35 blocked roads, followed by 12 in Sirmaur, six each in Shimla, Kangra, Hamirpur and Una, four in Chamba, three in Lahaul and Spiti, and two each in Solan and Bilaspur.

Power infrastructure suffers extensive damage

Apart from this, power infrastructure has also suffered extensive damage, with 68 transformers damaged in Lahaul and Spiti. Similarly, 42 in Hamirpur, 12 in Solan and two each in Kullu and Kangra have faced disruption.

Moreover, the heavy rains have also affected drinking water infrastructure, with 107 schemes disrupted in Hamirpur, 55 in Sirmaur, 28 in Bilaspur, 26 in Kangra, five in Shimla and one in Solan.

IMD predicts heavy rainfall across Himachal on August 20

In the meantime, the IMD said heavy rainfall is likely to continue across Himachal Pradesh on August 20, for which yellow alerts have been issued for Kangra, Kullu, Mandi, Sirmaur, Hamirpur and Una districts.

On Tuesday, at least three people died in landslides in Bagandhar near Kamrou village of Sirmaur as rain pounded several parts of the state. Of the three, one was a truck driver, and two were Nepalese labourers. These people were buried under debris when a limestone quarry caved in following a landslide amid heavy rain. Locals said the landslide was reported just as a truck loaded with limestone was exiting the mining zone. A rescue operation was underway amid rain, Shillai sub-divisional magistrate Jaspal, who was at the spot, said.

52 students and 12 staff members stranded at Matar School

Officials said that in Nahan of the same district, 52 students and 12 staff members stranded at Matar School due to heavy rain were rescued after hours of effort. Train service was suspended on the Shimla-Kalka Heritage line following a landslide at Koti near Jabli in Solan district. The Taksal crossing on the Old Kasauli Road was waterlogged, scuppering vehicular traffic.

With inputs from PTI

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Four die as monsoon rains trigger landslides, road closures across Himachal; IMD issues orange alert